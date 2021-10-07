Prep Extra Credit, 10/7: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

Multi-touchdown games (as in four, five and six), dominant pitching performances (17 strikeouts?) and 20-kill matches. That's just a few of many stellar performances from the past week.

Football

Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East: Moved into the state lead for receiving yards with a 230-yard game against Millard West.

Marley Jensen, York: Recorded 18 tackles and an interception alongside 137 rushing yards against Hastings.

Gavin Pokorny, Wahoo: Ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Louisville.

Joe Kearney, Lourdes CC: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Freeman.

Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw: Scored six touchdowns and ran for 206 yards in a win over BDS.

Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Ran for 240 yards and four touchdowns against North Central.

Keshaun Williams, Omaha North: Caught five passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns against Omaha Central.