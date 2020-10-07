Prep Extra Credit, 10/7: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

A look at some notable performances from around the state.
Football
Zane Schawang, Waverly: 21 carries, 253 yards and 4 TDs in victory against Beatrice.
Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Ran for 256 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Falls City.
Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Completed 17 of 22 passes for 258 yards and 4 TDs in win over Plattsmouth.
Grant Buda, Lincoln Southwest: Caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score in a span of 38 seconds in the fourth quarter to secure a win over Norfolk.
Noah Walters and Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East: Walters had 309 yards passing and 2 TDs in win over Millard West. Erikson caught 6 passes for 160 yards and a score.
Nathan Pederson, Millard West: 294 yards rushing vs. Lincoln East.
Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Rushed for 270 yards and a TD and completed 9 of 11 passes for 88 yards in a victory against Bishop Neumann.
Carter Sintek, Fremont: Threw for 237 yards and 4 TDs in win over Lincoln North Star.
Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside: 172 yards rushing and 2 TDs and 3 pass receptions for 66 yards and 2 TDs in win over Millard North.
Rashad Madden, Ralston: 240 yards rushing and 4 TDs in victory against Elkhorn North.
Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: Ran for 227 yards and 5 TDs in win over Malcolm.
Tate Thoene and Easton Becker, Hartington CC: Thoene threw for 250 yards and rushed for 170 and 2 TDs, while Becker had 201 yards rushing and 2 TDs in win over Crofton.
Sam Scott, Omaha Skutt: 250 yards on the ground and 4 TDs vs. Gretna.
Eli Larson, St. Paul: Rushed for 213 yards on just 8 carries and scored on TD runs of 63, 43 and 53 yards in a win over Wood River/Shelton.
Softball
Alexis Wiggins, Norris: Struck out 13 in five innings against Waverly and 15 against Beatrice.
Sidney Smart, Wahoo: Went 5-for-5 with a homer, a double and 5 RBIs against Beatrice.
Kharissa Eddie, Wahoo: 2 doubles, a homer and 4 RBIs against Beatrice.
Avery Barnard, Beatrice: 5-for-5 with 2 homers, a triple and 6 RBIs against Wahoo.
Kylie Allen, Auburn: Homered and had 4 RBIs against Syracuse; homered twice and had 5 RBIs against Weeping Water.
Jordyn Tracy, Fairbury: Hit 2 homers and drove in 6 runs against Highway 91.
Ava Helmss, Malcolm: 2 doubles and 4 RBIs against Milford.
Ella Cooper, Fremont: Struck out 12 against Lincoln East and had a 2-run triple.
Zoie Armstrong, Lincoln East: Hit 2 home runs, including a grand slam, against Lincoln Southwest; homered and doubled twice against Lincoln Pius X.
Delaney White, Norris: 8-for-11 with 4 homers and 8 RBIs in three subdistrict games.
Aja Henderson, Wahoo: 3 hits, including a grand slam, against Omaha Gross.
Brandy Unger, Norfolk: Struck out 15 in an eight-inning shutout against Pius X.
Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: 3 hits, including a triple and homer, with 3 RBIs vs. Bennington; 3 doubles vs. Cass.
Erin Franzluebbers, Guardian Angels CC: Struck out 16 and allowed 2 hits against Wayne.
Volleyball
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 28 kills and 26 digs against Waverly.
Maisie Boesiger, Norris: 44 set assists against Blair.
Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South: 46 set assists and 15 digs against Millard West.
Masa Scheierman, York: 21 kills and 16 digs against Beatrice.
Rachel Ecklund, Overton: 20 kills and 21 digs against Alma.
Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista: 54 set assists against Millard South.
Kyndal Hudson and Paige Christophersen, Lincoln High: Hudson with 19 kills and Christophersen with 51 set assists against Grand Island.
Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial: 22 kills against Thayer Central.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: 17 kills and 20 digs against Stanton.
Jessie Moss, Syracuse: 18 kills vs. Raymond Central.
Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.
