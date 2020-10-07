 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 10/7: A look at some of the top performances from around the state
  Updated
Wahoo vs. Waverly, 10.6

Wahoo's Mya Larson lifts a shot in the third set against Waverly on Tuesday at Wahoo. Larson had 28 kills in the match.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

A look at some notable performances from around the state.

Football

Zane Schawang, Waverly: 21 carries, 253 yards and 4 TDs in victory against Beatrice.

Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Ran for 256 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Falls City.

Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Completed 17 of 22 passes for 258 yards and 4 TDs in win over Plattsmouth.

Grant Buda, Lincoln Southwest: Caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score in a span of 38 seconds in the fourth quarter to secure a win over Norfolk.

Noah Walters and Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East: Walters had 309 yards passing and 2 TDs in win over Millard West. Erikson caught 6 passes for 160 yards and a score.

Nathan Pederson, Millard West: 294 yards rushing vs. Lincoln East.

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Rushed for 270 yards and a TD and completed 9 of 11 passes for 88 yards in a victory against Bishop Neumann.

Carter Sintek, Fremont: Threw for 237 yards and 4 TDs in win over Lincoln North Star.

Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside: 172 yards rushing and 2 TDs and 3 pass receptions for 66 yards and 2 TDs in win over Millard North.

Rashad Madden, Ralston: 240 yards rushing and 4 TDs in victory against Elkhorn North.

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: Ran for 227 yards and 5 TDs in win over Malcolm.

Tate Thoene and Easton Becker, Hartington CC: Thoene threw for 250 yards and rushed for 170 and 2 TDs, while Becker had 201 yards rushing and 2 TDs in win over Crofton.

Sam Scott, Omaha Skutt: 250 yards on the ground and 4 TDs vs. Gretna.

Eli Larson, St. Paul: Rushed for 213 yards on just 8 carries and scored on TD runs of 63, 43 and 53 yards in a win over Wood River/Shelton.

Softball

Alexis Wiggins, Norris: Struck out 13 in five innings against Waverly and 15 against Beatrice.

Sidney Smart, Wahoo: Went 5-for-5 with a homer, a double and 5 RBIs against Beatrice.

Kharissa Eddie, Wahoo: 2 doubles, a homer and 4 RBIs against Beatrice.

Avery Barnard, Beatrice: 5-for-5 with 2 homers, a triple and 6 RBIs against Wahoo.

Kylie Allen, Auburn: Homered and had 4 RBIs against Syracuse; homered twice and had 5 RBIs against Weeping Water.

Jordyn Tracy, Fairbury: Hit 2 homers and drove in 6 runs against Highway 91.

Ava Helmss, Malcolm: 2 doubles and 4 RBIs against Milford.

Ella Cooper, Fremont: Struck out 12 against Lincoln East and had a 2-run triple.

Zoie Armstrong, Lincoln East: Hit 2 home runs, including a grand slam, against Lincoln Southwest; homered and doubled twice against Lincoln Pius X.

Delaney White, Norris: 8-for-11 with 4 homers and 8 RBIs in three subdistrict games.

Aja Henderson, Wahoo: 3 hits, including a grand slam, against Omaha Gross.

Brandy Unger, Norfolk: Struck out 15 in an eight-inning shutout against Pius X.

Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: 3 hits, including a triple and homer, with 3 RBIs vs. Bennington; 3 doubles vs. Cass.

Erin Franzluebbers, Guardian Angels CC: Struck out 16 and allowed 2 hits against Wayne.

Volleyball

Mya Larson, Wahoo: 28 kills and 26 digs against Waverly.

Maisie Boesiger, Norris: 44 set assists against Blair.

Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South: 46 set assists and 15 digs against Millard West.

Masa Scheierman, York: 21 kills and 16 digs against Beatrice.

Rachel Ecklund, Overton: 20 kills and 21 digs against Alma.

Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista: 54 set assists against Millard South.

Kyndal Hudson and Paige Christophersen, Lincoln High: Hudson with 19 kills and Christophersen with 51 set assists against Grand Island.

Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial: 22 kills against Thayer Central.

Lauren Pick, Wayne: 17 kills and 20 digs against Stanton.

Jessie Moss, Syracuse: 18 kills vs. Raymond Central.

Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.

 

