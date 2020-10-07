Prep Extra Credit, 10/7: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

A look at some notable performances from around the state.

Football

Zane Schawang, Waverly: 21 carries, 253 yards and 4 TDs in victory against Beatrice.

Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Ran for 256 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Falls City.

Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Completed 17 of 22 passes for 258 yards and 4 TDs in win over Plattsmouth.

Grant Buda, Lincoln Southwest: Caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score in a span of 38 seconds in the fourth quarter to secure a win over Norfolk.

Noah Walters and Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East: Walters had 309 yards passing and 2 TDs in win over Millard West. Erikson caught 6 passes for 160 yards and a score.

Nathan Pederson, Millard West: 294 yards rushing vs. Lincoln East.

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Rushed for 270 yards and a TD and completed 9 of 11 passes for 88 yards in a victory against Bishop Neumann.