Prep Extra Credit, 10/6: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball
Millard North vs. Lincoln East, 9.17

Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson pleads for his reception in the end zone to be allowed during a game against Millard North in September at Seacrest Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Multi-touchdown games (as in four, five and six), dominant pitching performances (17 strikeouts?) and 20-kill matches. That's just a few of many stellar performances from the past week.

Football

Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East: Moved into the state lead for receiving yards with a 230-yard game against Millard West.

Marley Jensen, York: Recorded 18 tackles and an interception alongside 137 rushing yards against Hastings.

Gavin Pokorny, Wahoo: Ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Louisville.

Joe Kearney, Lourdes CC: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Freeman.

Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw: Scored six touchdowns and ran for 206 yards in a win over BDS.

Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Ran for 240 yards and four touchdowns against North Central.

Keshaun Williams, Omaha North: Caught five passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns against Omaha Central.

Easton Mains, Elkhorn North: Completed just two passes but rushed for 329 yards against Ralston.

Carter Sintek, Fremont: Turned 12 touches into 259 yards and four touchdowns against Lincoln North Star.

Jake Knehans, Silver Lake: Recorded 10 tackles, including three sacks, in a win over Harvard.

Softball

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Struck out 15 and hit a three-run homer against NEN.

Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: Struck out 15 and hit a homer against Lincoln Northeast.

Gracie Herman, Arlington: Three hits, including two homers, and four RBIs against Tekamah-Herman.

District softball scores and schedules, 10/6

Makayla Plisek, Omaha Gross: Went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored against Omaha Mercy.

Claire Adams and Kayla Boutin, CCV: Combined for five hits and nine RBIs against Twin River.

Ava Helms, Malcolm: A homer, double and four RBIs against Wilber-Clatonia.

Noelani Anderson, Lincoln High: Went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs against Kearney Catholic.

Bree Woodward and Mattee Fry, Lincoln Northeast: Combined for eight RBIs against Lincoln North Star.

Taylor Coleman, Lincoln Southwest: Went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs against Lincoln Pius X.

Emerson Waldow, Norfolk: Homer and five RBIs against Lincoln Southeast.

Ella Cooper, Fremont: Struck out 22 in a doubleheader against Lincoln North Star.

Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: A double, homer and five RBIs against Platteview.

Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: 17 strikeouts against Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli.

Volleyball

Lily Vollertsen and Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse: Vollertsen 21 kills and 11 digs against Raymond Central; Stanley 48 assists.

Wreece Liewer, O'Neill: 19 kills and 47 digs against Ainsworth.

Brenna Schmidt and Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock: Schmidt 25 kills against Omaha Concordia; Backemeyer 37 digs and 45 assists.

No longer a 'newborn giraffe,' Schmidt grows into front-court force — and a DI recruit — at Elmwood-Murdock

Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista: 53 assists against Millard South.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: 20 kills on 27 swings against Aquinas.

Mya Larson, Wahoo: 26 kills, 19 digs and three aces against Waverly.

Brianna Lemke, Mead: 20 kills against Elmwood-Murdock.

Maddie MacTaggart, Millard West: 18 kills and 14 digs against Lincoln Southwest.

Sophia Haas, Guardian Angels CC: 17 kills and 25 digs against Battle Creek.

Tia Traudt and Haedyn Hoos, Grand Island: Combined for 42 kills against Lincoln North Star.

Lanie Brott, Lincoln Pius X: 20 kills and 17 digs against Fremont.

Bekka and Hannah Allick, Waverly: Bekka 18 kills and 16 digs against Wahoo; Hannah 45 assists.

Maisie Boesiger, Norris: 31 assists against Blair to set the school's all-time career assists record.

Ava Legrand, Papillion-La Vista South: 48 assists in three sets against Millard South.

 

