Prep Extra Credit, 10/6: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

Multi-touchdown games (as in four, five and six), dominant pitching performances (17 strikeouts?) and 20-kill matches. That's just a few of many stellar performances from the past week.
Football
Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East: Moved into the state lead for receiving yards with a 230-yard game against Millard West.
Marley Jensen, York: Recorded 18 tackles and an interception alongside 137 rushing yards against Hastings.
Gavin Pokorny, Wahoo: Ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Louisville.
Joe Kearney, Lourdes CC: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Freeman.
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw: Scored six touchdowns and ran for 206 yards in a win over BDS.
Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Ran for 240 yards and four touchdowns against North Central.
Keshaun Williams, Omaha North: Caught five passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns against Omaha Central.
Easton Mains, Elkhorn North: Completed just two passes but rushed for 329 yards against Ralston.
Carter Sintek, Fremont: Turned 12 touches into 259 yards and four touchdowns against Lincoln North Star.
Jake Knehans, Silver Lake: Recorded 10 tackles, including three sacks, in a win over Harvard.
Softball
Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Struck out 15 and hit a three-run homer against NEN.
Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: Struck out 15 and hit a homer against Lincoln Northeast.
Gracie Herman, Arlington: Three hits, including two homers, and four RBIs against Tekamah-Herman.
Makayla Plisek, Omaha Gross: Went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored against Omaha Mercy.
Claire Adams and Kayla Boutin, CCV: Combined for five hits and nine RBIs against Twin River.
Ava Helms, Malcolm: A homer, double and four RBIs against Wilber-Clatonia.
Noelani Anderson, Lincoln High: Went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs against Kearney Catholic.
Bree Woodward and Mattee Fry, Lincoln Northeast: Combined for eight RBIs against Lincoln North Star.
Taylor Coleman, Lincoln Southwest: Went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs against Lincoln Pius X.
Emerson Waldow, Norfolk: Homer and five RBIs against Lincoln Southeast.
Ella Cooper, Fremont: Struck out 22 in a doubleheader against Lincoln North Star.
Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: A double, homer and five RBIs against Platteview.
Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: 17 strikeouts against Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli.
Volleyball
Lily Vollertsen and Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse: Vollertsen 21 kills and 11 digs against Raymond Central; Stanley 48 assists.
Wreece Liewer, O'Neill: 19 kills and 47 digs against Ainsworth.
Brenna Schmidt and Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock: Schmidt 25 kills against Omaha Concordia; Backemeyer 37 digs and 45 assists.
No longer a 'newborn giraffe,' Schmidt grows into front-court force — and a DI recruit — at Elmwood-Murdock
Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista: 53 assists against Millard South.
Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: 20 kills on 27 swings against Aquinas.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 26 kills, 19 digs and three aces against Waverly.
Brianna Lemke, Mead: 20 kills against Elmwood-Murdock.
Maddie MacTaggart, Millard West: 18 kills and 14 digs against Lincoln Southwest.
Sophia Haas, Guardian Angels CC: 17 kills and 25 digs against Battle Creek.
Tia Traudt and Haedyn Hoos, Grand Island: Combined for 42 kills against Lincoln North Star.
Lanie Brott, Lincoln Pius X: 20 kills and 17 digs against Fremont.
Bekka and Hannah Allick, Waverly: Bekka 18 kills and 16 digs against Wahoo; Hannah 45 assists.
Maisie Boesiger, Norris: 31 assists against Blair to set the school's all-time career assists record.
Ava Legrand, Papillion-La Vista South: 48 assists in three sets against Millard South.