Prep Extra Credit, 10/28: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

A look at some notable performances from around the state.

Football

Telo Arsiaga & Jake Leader, Lincoln Southwest: Arsiaga rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Leader had 12 tackles, an interception and fumble recovery in win over Lincoln North Star.

Isaiah Neal, Parkview Christian: 141 yards on 11 carries and TD runs of 57 and 50 yards and a 45-yard TD reception in win over Heartland Lutheran.

Brody Darnell, Auburn: Rushed for 146 yards and two TDs and passed for another 74 in a win over Falls City.

Deegan Nelson, Beatrice: Ran for 224 yards and five TDs in a 70-12 win over Crete.

Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: 302 yards rushing and seven TDs in win over Thayer Central.

Jarrett Synek, Hastings: Passed for 271 yards and two TDs and had 99 yards on the ground and two more scores in a win over Northwest.

Kale Bird, Bennington: Threw for 238 yards and three TDs and rushed for 101 and a TD in a win over Omaha Gross.