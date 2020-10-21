Prep Extra Credit, 10/21: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

A look at some notable performances from around the state.
Football
Tate Nelson, Cooper Hancock and Colin Ludvig, Wahoo: In a win over Raymond Central, Nelson completed 16 of 21 passes for 251 yards and 2 TDs, Hancock had 7 receptions for 142 yards and a TD, and Ludvig rushed for 123 yards and three scores.
Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan: Completed 12 of 19 passes for 230 yards and 3 TDs, and rushed for 62 more in a win over Oakland-Craig, snapping the defending C-2 state champion’s win streak at 20 games.
Alex Koch, Lincoln Christian: The quarterback had 93 yards rushing on just five carries and scored on TD runs of 53 and 45 yards in a win over Milford.
Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran: Went 22-of-30 through the air for 213 yards and 3 TDs in win over Centennial.
Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Passed for 218 yards and rushed for 96 and 2 TDs vs. Lincoln Lutheran.
Keagan Johnson and LJ Richardson, Bellevue West: Johnson caught 13 passes for 255 yards and a TD and rushed for another score in win over Columbus. Richardson ran for 886 yards and 3 TDs.
Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic: The Husker recruit passed for 176 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 86 on three attempts and a TD in win over Holdrege.
Grant Buller, Ashland-Greenwood: 122 yards on 14 carries and 3 TDs in win over Louisville.
Jack Holsing, Tri County: 178 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over Thayer Central.
Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Passed for 163 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 68 yards in a victory over Lincoln Pius X.
Carter Seim, Cross County: 299 yards on 14 carries and 6 TDs in win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Volleyball
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: 22 kills and 17 digs against Papillion-La Vista.
Brianna Zohner, Battle Creek: 27 kills and 20 digs against O'Neill.
Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County: 18 kills and 24 digs against Exeter-Milligan; 19 kills and 18 digs vs. Meridian.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: 17 kills and 15 digs against Hartington CC.
Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels CC: 14 kills and 16 digs against Pierce.
Ella Bellinghausen, Millard North: 48 set assists against Omaha Duchesne.
Samantha Moore, Mullen: 25 kills against Anselmo-Merna.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 17 kills, 14 digs and 5 blocks vs. Fullerton.
Abby Wolfe, Elkhorn: 20 kills against Bellevue West.
Grace Mueller, Raymond Central: 18 kills against Yutan.
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt: 18 kills against Omaha Duchesne.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: 21 kills against Omaha Westside.
Kya and Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow: Kya with 23 kills and 22 digs against Kearney Catholic; Kailyn with 55 set assists.
Chase Andersen, Arlington: 24 kills and 19 digs against Logan View/SS.
Softball
Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: Went 10-for-13 with 5 homers and 7 RBIs in four state tourney games.
Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: Threw 19 1/3 innings, allowing zero earned runs while striking out 30, in four state tourney games.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Pitched 18 innings, allowing 2 hits while striking out 37 in four state tourney games; also went 7-for-11 with 4 extra-base hits and 9 RBIs.
Kaelan Schultz, Hastings: Went 10-for-20 with 4 homers and 11 RBIs in six state tourney games.
Brooke Dumont, Papillion-La Vista: Went 7-for-12 with 2 homers and 8 RBIs in four state tourney games.
Erin Franzluebber, Guardian Angels CC: Pitched every inning (42) at the state tournament, allowing 10 earned runs while striking out 61.
Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com
