Prep Extra Credit, 10/21: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

A look at some notable performances from around the state.

Football

Tate Nelson, Cooper Hancock and Colin Ludvig, Wahoo: In a win over Raymond Central, Nelson completed 16 of 21 passes for 251 yards and 2 TDs, Hancock had 7 receptions for 142 yards and a TD, and Ludvig rushed for 123 yards and three scores.

Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan: Completed 12 of 19 passes for 230 yards and 3 TDs, and rushed for 62 more in a win over Oakland-Craig, snapping the defending C-2 state champion’s win streak at 20 games.

Alex Koch, Lincoln Christian: The quarterback had 93 yards rushing on just five carries and scored on TD runs of 53 and 45 yards in a win over Milford.

Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran: Went 22-of-30 through the air for 213 yards and 3 TDs in win over Centennial.

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Passed for 218 yards and rushed for 96 and 2 TDs vs. Lincoln Lutheran.