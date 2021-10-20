Prep Extra Credit, 10/20: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

The state's leading rusher was back at it again, and the state softball tournament had plenty of big-stage performances.
Football
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: The state’s leading rusher topped 300 rushing yards once again, also scoring 5 rushing touchdowns against Omaha Roncalli.
Chandler Page, Parkview Christian: Scored touchdown on 3 of his 5 carries and caught a touchdown pass in a 58-6 win over Dorchester.
Marley Jensen, York: Tied York’s single-game record with 20 tackles against Seward, and is close to becoming the school’s all-time leading tackler.
Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH: Scored 8 total touchdowns — 4 rushing and 4 passing — in a win over Diller-Odell.
LJ Richardson, Bellevue West: Ran for 177 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Columbus, his third 4-touchdown game of the season.
Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Scored 5 rushing touchdowns, made 4 tackles and forced a fumble against Holdrege.
Carson Wieseler, Wynot: Caught 13 passes for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-32 victory over Winside.
Braden Thompson, Nebraska City: Scored touchdowns on 3 of his 6 catches against Falls City during a 211-yard performance.
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City: Made 18 tackles and forced a fumble against Anselmo-Merna.
Quinton Butts, Omaha Central: Recorded 8 tackles, including 3 sacks, and forced a fumble in a victory over Omaha South.
Layne Warrior, Bloomfield: Caught 3 touchdown passes and intercepted a pass against Creighton.
Softball
Madison Divis, Lincoln Southwest: 4-for-4 with a homer and 3 RBIs against Gretna; 3-for-4 with 6 RBIs against Lincoln East.
Jordan Bussey, Lincoln East: 14 strikeouts against Norfolk.
Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: Went 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs against Hastings; 2 homers against Bennington.
Samantha Schmidt, Hastings: Hit 3 2-run home runs against Northwest.
Kylee Kenning, Wahoo: 3-for-4 with a grand slam against Scottsbluff.
Katherine Johnson, Millard North: 4 home runs in 3 games at the state tournament.
Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead: 3 hits and 6 RBIs against Malcolm; 3-for-4 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs against Kearney Catholic; 13 strikeouts against Cozad.
Volleyball
Lanie Brott and Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Brott had 20 kills against Grand Island; Markowski 41 set assists (13.7 per set).
Megan Luetkenhaus, Mead: Had 19 kills and 20 digs against Raymond Central.
Bekka Allick, Waverly: 30 kills and 26 digs against Omaha Westside.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: Had 21 kills and 31 digs against Waverly.
Rubie Klausen, Wayne: 23 kills and 31 digs against Battle Creek.
Karley Heimes, Wynot: Had 29 kills, 23 digs and 6 blocks against Ponca.
Abigail Meyer, Blue Hill: Had 20 kills against Loomis.
Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer: Had 22 kills and 16 digs against South Sioux City.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 17 kills and 16 digs against Plattsmouth; reached 2,000 career kills.
Carly Ries and Tessa Gall, Norfolk: Combined for 41 kills against Columbus.
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: Had 26 kills and 10 blocks against Palmyra.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: Had 23 kills and 18 digs against Thayer Central.
Georgi Tenbensel, Silver Lake: Had 27 kills and 34 digs against Deshler.
Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge: Had 23 kills and 11 digs against North Bend Central.
Photos: East, Southeast meet in opening round of HAC volleyball tournament
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, 10.18
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7