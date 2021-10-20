Prep Extra Credit, 10/20: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

The state's leading rusher was back at it again, and the state softball tournament had plenty of big-stage performances.

Football

Dylan Mostek, Bennington: The state’s leading rusher topped 300 rushing yards once again, also scoring 5 rushing touchdowns against Omaha Roncalli.

Chandler Page, Parkview Christian: Scored touchdown on 3 of his 5 carries and caught a touchdown pass in a 58-6 win over Dorchester.

Marley Jensen, York: Tied York’s single-game record with 20 tackles against Seward, and is close to becoming the school’s all-time leading tackler.

Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH: Scored 8 total touchdowns — 4 rushing and 4 passing — in a win over Diller-Odell.

LJ Richardson, Bellevue West: Ran for 177 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Columbus, his third 4-touchdown game of the season.

Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Scored 5 rushing touchdowns, made 4 tackles and forced a fumble against Holdrege.