Prep Extra Credit, 10/20: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball
Prep Extra Credit, 10/20: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

Beatrice vs. Wahoo, 10.4

Wahoo's Kylee Kenning swings at a pitch during a B-5 subdistrict game against Beatrice on Oct. 4 at Hackberry Softball Complex in Wahoo.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

The state's leading rusher was back at it again, and the state softball tournament had plenty of big-stage performances.

Football

Dylan Mostek, Bennington: The state’s leading rusher topped 300 rushing yards once again, also scoring 5 rushing touchdowns against Omaha Roncalli.

Chandler Page, Parkview Christian: Scored touchdown on 3 of his 5 carries and caught a touchdown pass in a 58-6 win over Dorchester.

Marley Jensen, York: Tied York’s single-game record with 20 tackles against Seward, and is close to becoming the school’s all-time leading tackler.

Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH: Scored 8 total touchdowns — 4 rushing and 4  passing — in a win over Diller-Odell.

LJ Richardson, Bellevue West: Ran for 177 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Columbus, his third 4-touchdown game of the season.

Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Scored 5 rushing touchdowns, made 4  tackles and forced a fumble against Holdrege.

Carson Wieseler, Wynot: Caught 13 passes for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-32 victory over Winside.

Braden Thompson, Nebraska City: Scored touchdowns on 3 of his 6 catches against Falls City during a 211-yard performance.

Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City: Made 18 tackles and forced a fumble against Anselmo-Merna.

Quinton Butts, Omaha Central: Recorded 8 tackles, including 3 sacks, and forced a fumble in a victory over Omaha South.

Layne Warrior, Bloomfield: Caught 3 touchdown passes and intercepted a pass against Creighton.

Softball

Madison Divis, Lincoln Southwest: 4-for-4 with a homer and 3 RBIs against Gretna; 3-for-4 with 6 RBIs against Lincoln East.

Jordan Bussey, Lincoln East: 14 strikeouts against Norfolk.

Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: Went 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs against Hastings; 2 homers against Bennington.

Samantha Schmidt, Hastings: Hit 3 2-run home runs against Northwest.

Kylee Kenning, Wahoo: 3-for-4 with a grand slam against Scottsbluff.

Katherine Johnson, Millard North: 4 home runs in 3 games at the state tournament.

Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead: 3 hits and 6 RBIs against Malcolm; 3-for-4 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs against Kearney Catholic; 13 strikeouts against Cozad.

Volleyball

Lanie Brott and Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Brott had 20 kills against Grand Island; Markowski 41 set assists (13.7 per set).

Megan Luetkenhaus, Mead: Had 19 kills and 20 digs against Raymond Central.

Bekka Allick, Waverly: 30 kills and 26 digs against Omaha Westside.

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: Had 21 kills and 31 digs against Waverly.

Rubie Klausen, Wayne: 23 kills and 31 digs against Battle Creek.

Karley Heimes, Wynot: Had 29 kills, 23 digs and 6 blocks against Ponca.

Abigail Meyer, Blue Hill: Had 20 kills against Loomis.

Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer: Had 22 kills and 16 digs against South Sioux City.

Mya Larson, Wahoo: 17 kills and 16 digs against Plattsmouth; reached 2,000 career kills.

Carly Ries and Tessa Gall, Norfolk: Combined for 41 kills against Columbus.

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: Had 26 kills and 10 blocks against Palmyra.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: Had 23 kills and 18 digs against Thayer Central.

Georgi Tenbensel, Silver Lake: Had 27 kills and 34 digs against Deshler.

Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge: Had 23 kills and 11 digs against North Bend Central.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

