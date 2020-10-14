Prep Extra Credit, 10/14: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

A look at some notable performances from around the state.

Football

Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic: The Husker quarterback recruit was 14-of-19 through the air for 175 yards and rushed for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns in a win over previous No. 1 Adams Central.

Hunter Haughton, Johnson County Central: Accounted for 484 all-purpose yards, 5 TDs and 5 two-point conversions in a win over HTRS. Completed 5 of 8 passes for 87 yards and a TD, caught 2 passes for 133 yards, rushed for 196 yards and 3 scores, led the team in tackles with 13 and intercepted 2 passes, one of which was returned 68 yards for a TD.

Mack Owens, Aurora: Rushed for 159 yards and 4 TDs in win over previous No. 1 Hastings.

Blair running back Dex Larsen & offensive line of Wyatt Ogle, Lance Lume, Cole Truhlsen, Braden Hanson and Nolan Ulrich: Larsen rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and a school-record 6 touchdowns in a win over Omaha Gross.

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: 267 yards on 19 carries and 4 touchdowns in win over Wahoo.