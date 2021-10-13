 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Credit, 10/13: Highlighting some of the top performances in football and volleyball
0 Comments

Prep Extra Credit, 10/13: Highlighting some of the top performances in football and volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0
LIncoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.8

Lincoln North Star's Macy Roth (18) attempts a kill in the third set against Lincoln Northeast on Oct. 13, 2020, at North Star. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Multiple five-touchdown performances highlight the best individual performances in Week 7 of the high school football season, and some heavy hitters lead the way on the volleyball court.

Football

Grant Guyett, Omaha Westside: Caught six passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Norfolk.

Eli Vondra, Milford: Scored five touchdowns — two rushing and three receiving — against Falls City.

Nate McCashland, Lincoln Southeast: Went 5-for-5 on extra points against Bellevue East, bringing his season total to 21-for-21.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Scored all five of Malcolm's touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Raymond Central.

Ryland Garretson, McCool Junction: Scored touchdowns on four of his six carries against Meridian.

Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns, also catching a touchdown pass against Adams Central.

Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: Ran for 205 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Lexington.

Zac Kulus, Omaha Concordia: Caught 10 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns against LV/SS.

Avery Overfelt, Homer: Recorded 21 tackles and scored two rushing touchdowns in a win over Randolph.

Layne Warrior, Bloomfield: Caught two interceptions and made seven tackles in a 28-22 win over St. Mary's.

Volleyball

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: 17 kills and eight blocks against Sterling.

Jayme Huhman, Thayer Central: 17 kills against Blue Hill.

Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: 24 kills against Fremont; set school record for career aces.

Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South: Reached 2,000 career digs during Tuesday's match against Gretna.

Bekka Allick, Waverly: 18 kills and 15 digs against Omaha Duchesne.

Bryn McNair, Chase County: 24 kills and 10 digs against Perkins County.

Kaitlyn Pochop, Battle Creek: 56 set assists against Norfolk Catholic.

Ella Waters, Norris: 30 kills against Elkhorn North; 16 kills against Elkhorn.

Macy Roth, Lincoln North Star: 25 kills and 19 digs against Lincoln Northeast.

Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: 19 kills and 11 digs against DC West.

Nora Wurtz, DC West: 18 kills and eight blocks against Arlington; 17 kills against Ashland-Greenwood.

Lexi Hans, Platteview: 20 kills and 14 digs against Ashland-Greenwood.

Jolee Ryan Overton: 23 kills on 34 swings against Pleasanton.

Brooke Wilcox, Elkhorn Valley: 22 kills against Summerland.

Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels CC: 17 kills and 15 digs against Pierce.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bet longshots in NBA futures

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News