Prep Extra Credit, 10/13: Highlighting some of the top performances in football and volleyball

Multiple five-touchdown performances highlight the best individual performances in Week 7 of the high school football season, and some heavy hitters lead the way on the volleyball court.
Football
Grant Guyett, Omaha Westside: Caught six passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Norfolk.
Eli Vondra, Milford: Scored five touchdowns — two rushing and three receiving — against Falls City.
Nate McCashland, Lincoln Southeast: Went 5-for-5 on extra points against Bellevue East, bringing his season total to 21-for-21.
Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Scored all five of Malcolm's touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Raymond Central.
Ryland Garretson, McCool Junction: Scored touchdowns on four of his six carries against Meridian.
Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns, also catching a touchdown pass against Adams Central.
Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: Ran for 205 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Lexington.
Zac Kulus, Omaha Concordia: Caught 10 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns against LV/SS.
Avery Overfelt, Homer: Recorded 21 tackles and scored two rushing touchdowns in a win over Randolph.
Layne Warrior, Bloomfield: Caught two interceptions and made seven tackles in a 28-22 win over St. Mary's.
Volleyball
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: 17 kills and eight blocks against Sterling.
Jayme Huhman, Thayer Central: 17 kills against Blue Hill.
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: 24 kills against Fremont; set school record for career aces.
Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South: Reached 2,000 career digs during Tuesday's match against Gretna.
Bekka Allick, Waverly: 18 kills and 15 digs against Omaha Duchesne.
Bryn McNair, Chase County: 24 kills and 10 digs against Perkins County.
Kaitlyn Pochop, Battle Creek: 56 set assists against Norfolk Catholic.
Ella Waters, Norris: 30 kills against Elkhorn North; 16 kills against Elkhorn.
Macy Roth, Lincoln North Star: 25 kills and 19 digs against Lincoln Northeast.
Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: 19 kills and 11 digs against DC West.
Nora Wurtz, DC West: 18 kills and eight blocks against Arlington; 17 kills against Ashland-Greenwood.
Lexi Hans, Platteview: 20 kills and 14 digs against Ashland-Greenwood.
Jolee Ryan Overton: 23 kills on 34 swings against Pleasanton.
Brooke Wilcox, Elkhorn Valley: 22 kills against Summerland.
Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels CC: 17 kills and 15 digs against Pierce.