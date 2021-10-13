Prep Extra Credit, 10/13: Highlighting some of the top performances in football and volleyball

Multiple five-touchdown performances highlight the best individual performances in Week 7 of the high school football season, and some heavy hitters lead the way on the volleyball court.

Football

Grant Guyett, Omaha Westside: Caught six passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Norfolk.

Eli Vondra, Milford: Scored five touchdowns — two rushing and three receiving — against Falls City.

Nate McCashland, Lincoln Southeast: Went 5-for-5 on extra points against Bellevue East, bringing his season total to 21-for-21.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Scored all five of Malcolm's touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Raymond Central.

Ryland Garretson, McCool Junction: Scored touchdowns on four of his six carries against Meridian.

Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns, also catching a touchdown pass against Adams Central.

Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: Ran for 205 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Lexington.