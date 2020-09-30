Prep Extra Credit, 10/1: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Here's a look at some notable performances from the softball diamond, volleyball court and football field.
Football
DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star: Became the school’s career record-holder for passing yards after throwing for 283 yards and 2 TDs vs. Lincoln Pius X.
Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast: Rushed for 175 yards on 32 carries and 1 TD in win over Lincoln East.
Brady Fitzpatrick and Jackson Horn, Papillion-La Vista South: In a win over Lincoln Southwest, Fitzpatrick threw for 290 yards and 3 TDs, and Horn caught 8 passes for 139 yards and all 3 scores through the air.
Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: 221 yards rushing and 2 TDs in victory against Raymond Central.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: 253 yards on 16 carries and 4 TDs in win over Crete.
Colin Ludvik and Grant Kolterman, Wahoo: Ludvik ran for 170 yards and a TD, and Kolterman registered 16 tackles in a win over Platteview.
Ethan Christensen, Yutan: 157 yards rushing on just 8 carries and 2 TDs in victory against Lincoln Lutheran.
Zane Flores, Gretna: 20-of-26 passing for 328 yards and 5 TDs in win over Bellevue East.
Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross: 258 yards rushing, 2 TDs in victory over Omaha Roncalli.
Bryce Reed, Osceola: Ran for 321 yards and 6 TDs in win against Palmer.
Doug Rainey, Southern: 177 yards rushing and 2 TD runs, plus a 38-yard TD pass reception in win over Diller-Odell.
Carson Sintek, Fremont: Threw for 335 yards and 4 TDs in win over Norfolk.
Kale Jensen, Central City: Passed for 440 yards and 6 TDs, and ran for 66 more yards, in victory against Columbus Lakeview.
Softball
Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: 8-for-11 with 3 doubles and 2 homers, plus 20 strikeouts in the circle, in 3 games at the Southeast Invitational.
Alexis Wiggins, Norris: Struck out 14 against Bennington and 14 against Wahoo.
Aubriana Krieser, Lincoln North Star: 19 strikeouts in a doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 19 — one off the Class A state record — in a no-hit victory against Lee's Summit North (Missouri); threw a no-hitter against Lincoln North Star.
Morgan Adams, Lincoln East: 2 grand slams in a doubleheader against Columbus.
Camile Stauffer, Milford: Hit a grand slam and finished with 6 RBIs against Blue River.
Taylor McMurray, Norris: 2 home runs, including a go-ahead three-run shot, against North Platte.
Kelsi Gaston, Fillmore Central/EMF: .500 with 2 homers and 9 RBIs in two games at the St. Paul triangular.
Katelyn Neumayer, Lincoln Southeast: 2 homers, including a grand slam, and 6 RBIs in the Southeast invite.
Kylie Allen, Auburn: 4 hits, including 2 doubles and a triple, against Syracuse; 2 homers and 5 RBIs vs. Wilber-Clatonia.
Avery Barnard, Beatrice: 4 hits and 3 RBIs against Platteview.
Alieyn O'Neill, Grand Island CC: Struck out 10 in a shutout win against Seward.
Kaydence Skiles, Omaha Marian: 2 home runs and 3 RBIs against Lincoln Southwest.
Calleigh Osmera, Raymond Central: Homered, doubled and finished with 5 RBIs against Arlington.
Volleyball
Kurk Wiedel, Thayer Central: The coach recorded his 500th career victory over the weekend.
Karlie Heidemann, Diller-Odell: 21 kills in a 3-set sweep vs. Johnson-Brock.
Olivia Johnson, McCool Junction: 26 kills and 14 digs against Heartland.
Jami Gabriel, Palmyra: 20 kills and 16 digs against Auburn.
Brooke Peltz, Lincoln East: 17 kills and 11 digs against Lincoln North Star.
Madelynn Wells, Thayer Central: 28 kills in a 3-set sweep of Milford.
Ella Waters, Norris: 24 kills against Millard North.
Lauren Vandenberg, David City: 14 kills and 7 blocks against Schuyler.
Saige Craven, Ashland-Greenwood: 24 digs and 27 set assists against Raymond Central.
Sophia Haas, Guardian Angels CC: 17 kills and 25 digs against Oakland-Craig; 17 kills and 22 digs against Bishop Neumann.
Camaron Pfeifer, Grand Island: 53 set assists against Fremont.
Sadie Millard, Millard West: 21 digs, 15 kills and 7 blocks against Omaha Marian.
Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.
