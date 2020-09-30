Prep Extra Credit, 10/1: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Here's a look at some notable performances from the softball diamond, volleyball court and football field.

Football

DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star: Became the school’s career record-holder for passing yards after throwing for 283 yards and 2 TDs vs. Lincoln Pius X.

Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast: Rushed for 175 yards on 32 carries and 1 TD in win over Lincoln East.

Brady Fitzpatrick and Jackson Horn, Papillion-La Vista South: In a win over Lincoln Southwest, Fitzpatrick threw for 290 yards and 3 TDs, and Horn caught 8 passes for 139 yards and all 3 scores through the air.

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: 221 yards rushing and 2 TDs in victory against Raymond Central.

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: 253 yards on 16 carries and 4 TDs in win over Crete.

Colin Ludvik and Grant Kolterman, Wahoo: Ludvik ran for 170 yards and a TD, and Kolterman registered 16 tackles in a win over Platteview.