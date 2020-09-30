 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 10/1: A look at some of the top performances from around the state
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.10

Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback (29) rushes between Grand Island defenders in the first quarter on Sept. 10 at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Here's a look at some notable performances from the softball diamond, volleyball court and football field.

Football

DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star: Became the school’s career record-holder for passing yards after throwing for 283 yards and 2 TDs vs. Lincoln Pius X.

Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast: Rushed for 175 yards on 32 carries and 1 TD in win over Lincoln East.

Brady Fitzpatrick and Jackson Horn, Papillion-La Vista South: In a win over Lincoln Southwest, Fitzpatrick threw for 290 yards and 3 TDs, and Horn caught 8 passes for 139 yards and all 3 scores through the air.

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: 221 yards rushing and 2 TDs in victory against Raymond Central.

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: 253 yards on 16 carries and 4 TDs in win over Crete.

Colin Ludvik and Grant Kolterman, Wahoo: Ludvik ran for 170 yards and a TD, and Kolterman registered 16 tackles in a win over Platteview.

Ethan Christensen, Yutan: 157 yards rushing on just 8 carries and 2 TDs in victory against Lincoln Lutheran.

Zane Flores, Gretna: 20-of-26 passing for 328 yards and 5 TDs in win over Bellevue East.

Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross: 258 yards rushing, 2 TDs in victory over Omaha Roncalli.

Bryce Reed, Osceola: Ran for 321 yards and 6 TDs in win against Palmer.

Doug Rainey, Southern: 177 yards rushing and 2 TD runs, plus a 38-yard TD pass reception in win over Diller-Odell.

Carson Sintek, Fremont: Threw for 335 yards and 4 TDs in win over Norfolk.

Kale Jensen, Central City: Passed for 440 yards and 6 TDs, and ran for 66 more yards, in victory against Columbus Lakeview.

Softball

Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: 8-for-11 with 3 doubles and 2 homers, plus 20 strikeouts in the circle, in 3 games at the Southeast Invitational.

Alexis Wiggins, Norris: Struck out 14 against Bennington and 14 against Wahoo.

Aubriana Krieser, Lincoln North Star: 19 strikeouts in a doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast.

Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of the Week: Grace Mueller, Raymond Central

Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 19 — one off the Class A state record — in a no-hit victory against Lee's Summit North (Missouri); threw a no-hitter against Lincoln North Star.

Morgan Adams, Lincoln East: 2 grand slams in a doubleheader against Columbus.

Camile Stauffer, Milford: Hit a grand slam and finished with 6 RBIs against Blue River.

Taylor McMurray, Norris: 2 home runs, including a go-ahead three-run shot, against North Platte.

Kelsi Gaston, Fillmore Central/EMF: .500 with 2 homers and 9 RBIs in two games at the St. Paul triangular.

Katelyn Neumayer, Lincoln Southeast: 2 homers, including a grand slam, and 6 RBIs in the Southeast invite.

Kylie Allen, Auburn: 4 hits, including 2 doubles and a triple, against Syracuse; 2 homers and 5 RBIs vs. Wilber-Clatonia.

Avery Barnard, Beatrice: 4 hits and 3 RBIs against Platteview.

Alieyn O'Neill, Grand Island CC: Struck out 10 in a shutout win against Seward.

Kaydence Skiles, Omaha Marian: 2 home runs and 3 RBIs against Lincoln Southwest.

Calleigh Osmera, Raymond Central: Homered, doubled and finished with 5 RBIs against Arlington.

Volleyball

Kurk Wiedel, Thayer Central: The coach recorded his 500th career victory over the weekend.

Karlie Heidemann, Diller-Odell: 21 kills in a 3-set sweep vs. Johnson-Brock.

Olivia Johnson, McCool Junction: 26 kills and 14 digs against Heartland.

Jami Gabriel, Palmyra: 20 kills and 16 digs against Auburn.

Brooke Peltz, Lincoln East: 17 kills and 11 digs against Lincoln North Star.

Madelynn Wells, Thayer Central: 28 kills in a 3-set sweep of Milford.

Ella Waters, Norris: 24 kills against Millard North.

Lauren Vandenberg, David City: 14 kills and 7 blocks against Schuyler.

Saige Craven, Ashland-Greenwood: 24 digs and 27 set assists against Raymond Central.

Sophia Haas, Guardian Angels CC: 17 kills and 25 digs against Oakland-Craig; 17 kills and 22 digs against Bishop Neumann.

Camaron Pfeifer, Grand Island: 53 set assists against Fremont.

Sadie Millard, Millard West: 21 digs, 15 kills and 7 blocks against Omaha Marian.

Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.

