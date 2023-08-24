Football season is fully back this week as the high school slate gets underway. There are plenty of fun matchups to check out if you're looking to leave the house after hiding from the heat all week.

Here’s what to know for Week 1:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 6 Omaha North (0-0) at No. 2 Bellevue West, Friday, 7 p.m. — Bellevue West's Husker triplets take on Omaha North's Husker twins when quarterback Daniel Kaelin and receivers Dae'Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris face Vikings' defensive back Donovan Jones and defensive tackle Tyson Terry. Throw in North quarterback Sebastian Circo for good measure, with his offers from Penn State, Miami, Mississippi, Syracuse and Boston College. A good litmus test for Omaha North to start the year.

Prediction: Bellevue West 30, Omaha North 20.

Class B: No. 1 Bennington (0-0) at No. 3 Omaha Skutt (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — The Badgers put their 26-game winning streak on the line right away against a Skutt outfit that touts the largest senior class in program history. This is turning into a nice little rivalry, with Bennington's big wins the past two seasons setting the stage for championship runs. Prior to that, Skutt gave Bennington its only regular-season loss in 2020, and knocked the Badgers out of the playoffs in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Prediction: Bennington 27, Skutt 21.

Class C-1: No. 5 Pierce (0-0) at No. 7 Wahoo (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — An important matchup for both teams to see where they stand at the beginning of the season. Pierce will play its first game under new head coach Darin Suckstorf, a Bluejays alum who has taken over for legendary coach Mark Brahmer. Pierce returns just three starters from last season's state title team, and the newcomers to the lineup will get a stiff test right away against Wahoo, which has 13 starters back, including quarterback Sam Edmonds.

Prediction: Pierce 24, Wahoo 23.

Class C-2: No. 3 Oakland-Craig (0-0) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — The defending state champion Knights face two massive tests right out of the gate, starting with Friday's game against No. 3 Oakland-Craig. Norfolk Catholic will host No. 2 Ord the following week, then play five of its final seven games on the road. Oakland-Craig, with 16 returning starters from an 8-3 team, will be as good as anyone in a loaded Class C-2 field, and lineman JT Brands gives the orange and black Knights a high-level college recruit.

Prediction: Norfolk Catholic 20, Oakland-Craig 14.

Eight-man: Class D-1 No. 3 Stanton (0-0) at D-1 No. 6 Riverside (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Stanton is absolutely loaded, with 12 starters back from a young team that was unbeaten until last year's D-1 state semifinals. Riverside got the 2023 season started last week with an 18-point win. This could turn out to be one of the more fun games of the early season: Stanton's power vs. Riverside's speed. The Mustangs handed Riverside its only regular-season loss a year ago.

Prediction: Stanton 44, Riverside 30.

Six-man: No. 3 Cody-Kilgore (0-0) at Wallace (0-0), Friday, 4 p.m. — Most of the state's top teams won't play until Sept. 1, with three of the top five in the ratings watching from home this week. That gives Cody-Kilgore and Wallace an early opportunity to build momentum. Both teams return key pieces on both sides of the ball from playoff teams in 2022. This was a one-point game to open last season and could be similar this time around.

Prediction: Cody-Kilgore 30, Wallace 26.

Other city games

Lincoln Southeast (0-0) at Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South (0-0), Friday, 4 p.m. — It's been a challenging week for everyone in dealing with the heat — now Southeast and Elkhorn South will play in what will likely be temps in the 90s on Friday afternoon. The Knights like what they have on the roster, and Friday will be a stout test to start.

Lincoln East (0-0) at Class A No. 10 Kearney (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Kearney came to Lincoln and won this game last year, part of a 5-0 start for the Bearcats that included three wins in Lincoln or Omaha. Somewhat remarkably, this is the only time in the regular season East will play outside of Lincoln. All the Spartans' out-of-town foes come to Seacrest, while the remainder of the games are against city foes.

Lincoln Southwest (0-0) vs. Lincoln High (0-0), Seacrest, Friday, 7 p.m. — Two teams with major roster turnover. This game has been plenty intense over the past few seasons, but this year will feature a host of new faces.

Bellevue East (0-0) at Lincoln Northeast (0-0), Beechner Field, Friday, 7 p.m. — Northeast led this matchup 21-6 after three quarters last season, only to see the Chieftans rally with a 25-point fourth quarter. Can the Rockets turn the tables in 2023?

Omaha Benson (0-0) at Lincoln North Star (0-0), UBT Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m. — A lot of good buzz around North Star in the preseason, which is a testament to what head coach James Thompson and his staff accomplished in 2022. The Gators will be favored in each of their first two games before hitting the meat of the schedule.

Class B No. 9 Lincoln Pius X (1-0) at No. 5 Scottsbluff (0-0), Friday, 8 p.m. (central) — The Thunderbolts hope to return the favor after Scottsbluff made the cross-state trek last season and won 26-6. Pius X was undoubtedly happy to work out some kinks last week against Lincoln Northwest.

Lincoln Northwest (0-1) at Ralston (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — The first of three straight road trips, two of them into the Omaha area, for the Falcons, who have to feel pretty good about things despite the loss to Pius X. Here's to a full season of healthy players for Northwest.

Lincoln Christian (0-0) vs Lincoln Lutheran (0-0), Aldrich Field, Friday, 7 p.m. — Nothing like a rivalry game to start the season. Christian won this matchup last year to kick-start a 7-2 regular season and a run to the C-1 state quarterfinals.

Week 1 storyline

Beating the heat: It's been a week of early morning or late evening workouts across the state; not an ideal scenario as the majority of teams try to prepare for their season openers. There will always be the typical Week 1 mistakes, but how much will quality of play be affected by the change in schedules, and more hot weather Friday afternoon and evening? It's true no matter the time of year, but limiting mistakes takes on even greater importance this week.

