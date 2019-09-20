Aquinas served up win No. 300 in fitting fashion for longtime coach Ron Mimick on Friday night.
The Monarchs rolled up nearly 500 yards of total offense, including 300 behind their staple Wing T formation, to beat host Ponca 49-6.
What do 300 victories mean?
"It means I've been coaching a long time with a lot of good kids," said Mimick, who has led Aquinas to seven state championships.
The Monarch faithful had signs up at the game, and celebrated the milestone afterward.
Prior to that, Aquinas was all business in improving to 3-1. Friday's game gave Mimick a chance to play a lot of kids.
"We're still trying to make decisions on positions and we had a lot of kids that looked good tonight," Mimick said. "We looked clean. Pretty balanced."
Aquinas played two quarterbacks Friday. Junior Kyle Napier completed 5-of-6 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Caleb Thege saw his first extensive action at QB, completing 4-of-5 throws for 71 yards and a score.
Aquinas has won three straight since losing the season-opener against Columbus Scotus.
Mimick is the ninth football coach to reach 300 wins in Nebraska. His career record is 300-116.
Tim Turman (Bishop Neumann) and Doug Goltz (Falls City Sacred Heart) reached 300 wins on the same day last year. Turman retired following the season.