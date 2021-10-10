Positional changes, offensive improvements lead No. 4 Aurora to five-game winning streak

With a limited number of starting returning from last year’s state runner-up team, Aurora head coach Kyle Peterson knew that the Huskies were looking at a difficult start to their season.
North Platte dealt Aurora a 42-14 loss in its season opener, followed by an even bigger defeat, 55-44 to Bennington as the Huskies started their season 0-2. The 55 points scored by Bennington were the most any opponent has scored against Aurora since the 2012 season, and defensive improvements became a necessity.
Moving players into new positions, including changing some linebackers into defensive backs, seems to have done the trick. Aurora (5-2) has now reeled off five consecutive wins and is the No. 4 team in Class B heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
It’s no wonder the changes have worked well when a team captain like Mack Owens is there leading the charge. An all-state selection last year at inside linebacker, Owens’ shift to outside linebacker has effectively shut down half the field for opposing offenses and allowed other players to flourish.
“Even though he’s not getting the stats, he’s played phenomenal football for us,” Peterson said.
That effort certainly extends to the offensive side of the ball, where Owens and Carlos Collazo combine for a thunder and lightning approach out of the backfield. Collazo leads the team with 762 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns through six games, while Owens has totaled 386 yards and two scores thus far.
Neither would be as successful without the other, because Owens’ physical rushing approach wears down the defense for Collazo to run for long gains. And Owens benefits, too, because he is staying fresh with 15 carries per game rather than 30.
“A lot of the explosive runs Carlos is getting come after Mack wears down the defensive backs, and I think Carlos is the beneficiary of that,” Peterson said. “He’s a strong kid, runs with a low pad level and he’s a little more elusive so a he’s prone to the big play.”
Finding those big plays had been Aurora’s focus over the last couple weeks, and those big gains are finally starting to emerge. Collazo is one source of those plays, and another is junior quarterback Drew Knust. The Huskies were inexperienced at quarterback and wide receiver heading into the season, but Knust is getting the hang of things as a first-year starter.
He has nine touchdown passes so far, but even more impressive is the fact that Knust has completed passes to 13 different Huskies.
“He’s a confident kid and as he continues to get more reps he’s developing confidence in what he can do with the ball,” Peterson said. “He understands what we want to do offensively, he’s distributing it to the kids who need to touch the ball and he’s getting better at that week to week.”
One of the most consistent programs at the Class B level, the Huskies are set to make their 18th-straight playoff appearance in three weeks’ time. Before then, capturing a district title is still at stake. Aurora closes its season with games against No. 8 Northwest and No. 9 Seward, and as long as the Huskies can stay healthy, they appear to be at their usual state-title contender status.
“Our goal this year is the same as it is every year – we want to be playing our very best football come district time,” Peterson said. “You win your own district and you control your destiny at that point for the postseason.”
