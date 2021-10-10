Positional changes, offensive improvements lead No. 4 Aurora to five-game winning streak

Neither would be as successful without the other, because Owens’ physical rushing approach wears down the defense for Collazo to run for long gains. And Owens benefits, too, because he is staying fresh with 15 carries per game rather than 30.

“A lot of the explosive runs Carlos is getting come after Mack wears down the defensive backs, and I think Carlos is the beneficiary of that,” Peterson said. “He’s a strong kid, runs with a low pad level and he’s a little more elusive so a he’s prone to the big play.”

Finding those big plays had been Aurora’s focus over the last couple weeks, and those big gains are finally starting to emerge. Collazo is one source of those plays, and another is junior quarterback Drew Knust. The Huskies were inexperienced at quarterback and wide receiver heading into the season, but Knust is getting the hang of things as a first-year starter.

He has nine touchdown passes so far, but even more impressive is the fact that Knust has completed passes to 13 different Huskies.

“He’s a confident kid and as he continues to get more reps he’s developing confidence in what he can do with the ball,” Peterson said. “He understands what we want to do offensively, he’s distributing it to the kids who need to touch the ball and he’s getting better at that week to week.”