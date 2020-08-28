Points over penalties: North Star shrugs off mistakes with 22 unanswered points in beating Links

“DJ made a couple huge plays for us there and that totally shifted the momentum right before half,” Kobza said.

North Star (1-1) finally pulled away to the final margin in the third quarter on touchdown runs of 12 and 2 yards by BJ Rhodes, both scores set up by Lincoln High mistakes. Isaiah Mata recovered a Links fumble the play before the 12-yard TD run, then a mishandled snap on a Lincoln High punt started North Star’s next possession on the Links’ 15.

The North Star defense also came to life in the second half, stuffing the Links’ run game to minus-15 yards after intermission and not allowing a completed pass after Lott-Buzby went 9 of 12 for 169 yards in the first half. Buckman, a 6-foot-4 junior, had four catches for 80 yards in the first 24 minutes, including an 18-yard scoring reception on the second play of the second period.

“We made some defensive adjustments at half and our kids were flying around, playing with great energy, especially our front seven,” said Kobza, whose team finished with 421 yards of total offense. “That’s where having depth and being able to platoon guys makes a difference in the second half of a warm evening like this. Our guys were fresh in the second half.”