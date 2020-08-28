Points over penalties: North Star shrugs off mistakes with 22 unanswered points in beating Links

With 24 penalties, it wasn’t as bad as Lincoln North Star football coach Tony Kobza thought it was as he counted up the number of flags in his head on the sidelines during the game.
“I thought it was 30,” Kobza said after his Navigators scored 22 unanswered points to pull away to a 36-19 victory over Lincoln High before a crowd of 713 at Seacrest Field on Friday night.
“It’s a rivalry game, it’s emotional and that’s what’s fun about high school football,” said Kobza, whose team had 187 penalty yards assessed against them. “But you have to be able to handle all of that, and we didn’t do a good job of that. We were fortunate we made some plays that kind of saved us.”
A pair of touchdown passes in the final 24 seconds before intermission capped a wild first half that included two safeties (one for each team), four turnovers and 13 penalties between the two teams.
The Links’ Keyshon Buckman caught his second touchdown pass of the half from JaReese Lott-Buzby, a 12-yarder, with 24 seconds remaining in the half, one play after Lincoln High’s Quinn Thew recovered a North Star fumble.
The 19-14 Lincoln High lead was short-lived. The Navigators quickly answered when a personal foul on the kickoff return and a 23-yard pass from DJ McGarvie to Jace Elliott set up a 26-yard scoring strike to Lynden Bruegman with 3 seconds left in the half.
“DJ made a couple huge plays for us there and that totally shifted the momentum right before half,” Kobza said.
North Star (1-1) finally pulled away to the final margin in the third quarter on touchdown runs of 12 and 2 yards by BJ Rhodes, both scores set up by Lincoln High mistakes. Isaiah Mata recovered a Links fumble the play before the 12-yard TD run, then a mishandled snap on a Lincoln High punt started North Star’s next possession on the Links’ 15.
The North Star defense also came to life in the second half, stuffing the Links’ run game to minus-15 yards after intermission and not allowing a completed pass after Lott-Buzby went 9 of 12 for 169 yards in the first half. Buckman, a 6-foot-4 junior, had four catches for 80 yards in the first 24 minutes, including an 18-yard scoring reception on the second play of the second period.
“We made some defensive adjustments at half and our kids were flying around, playing with great energy, especially our front seven,” said Kobza, whose team finished with 421 yards of total offense. “That’s where having depth and being able to platoon guys makes a difference in the second half of a warm evening like this. Our guys were fresh in the second half.”
A 25-yard field goal by Lincoln High’s Owen Thompson produced the first points of the game with 7:07 left in the first quarter. The Navigators’ Amani Mfinanga and Jaymes Sizer tackled Lincoln High’s Jesse Cruse in the end zone to make it 3-2 later in the period, then North Star converted after a 47-yard return by Dylan Hallett on the free kick.
Hallett, a sophomore, also had four catches for 136 yards in the opening half.
Running back Nate Athouris fumbled into the end zone, but center Jake Seip was there to smother it for a touchdown and an 8-3 North Star lead. Athouris later added a 2-yard TD run with 8:19 left in the first half to put North Star up 14-10.
The Links cut the deficit to 14-12 when North Star sailed a snap over the punters’ head and through the end of the end zone for a safety with 2:15 left in the half.
“They (North Star) really stoned us up front in the second half, and that was discouraging. We’ve got to get better in the run game,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “They were just quicker, more energetic coming off the ball in the second half.”
Lincoln High vs. North Star, 8.28
