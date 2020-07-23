You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pleasanton's Westland commits to Wyoming football
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Pleasanton's Westland commits to Wyoming football

{{featured_button_text}}

Pleasanton all-stater Tyce Westland has made a verbal commitment to play college football at Wyoming, a decision he made public Thursday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Westland led the 10-3 Bulldogs to the Class D-2 state finals last year as a tight end/wide receiver offensively and a linebacker/defensive end on defense. He caught 54 passes for 955 yards and 13 touchdowns and also rushed for 155 yards and four more scores.

Westland registered 147 tackles defensively, including 17 for losses. He also intercepted three passes, recovered a pair of fumbles and broke up 11 passes.

Westland runs the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds, bench presses 275 pounds and squats 405. He's also a standout basketball player, averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds last season.

High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News