Pleasanton's Westland commits to Wyoming football

Pleasanton all-stater Tyce Westland has made a verbal commitment to play college football at Wyoming, a decision he made public Thursday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Westland led the 10-3 Bulldogs to the Class D-2 state finals last year as a tight end/wide receiver offensively and a linebacker/defensive end on defense. He caught 54 passes for 955 yards and 13 touchdowns and also rushed for 155 yards and four more scores.

Westland registered 147 tackles defensively, including 17 for losses. He also intercepted three passes, recovered a pair of fumbles and broke up 11 passes.

Westland runs the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds, bench presses 275 pounds and squats 405. He's also a standout basketball player, averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds last season.

