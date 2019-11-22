Pierce won’t get a shot this football season at Bishop Neumann, which upset the top-ranked Bluejays in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Class C-1 playoffs and handed them the only loss they’ve had in the past two seasons.
But a win over Neumann’s crosstown rival, No. 2 Wahoo, in Tuesday’s C-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium (10:15 a.m.) would go a long way in healing that wound.
“There’s a lot of motivation to finish off what we started last year,” said senior Brett Tinker, an all-state linebacker/running back. “It definitely pushed us to work a little harder in the offseason to try to get to this point (the state finals).”
Pierce, 22-1 over the past two seasons, enters the state final off an impressive 54-14 road win at Adams Central in the semifinals last Friday. While no one has played the Bluejays closer than 14 points all season, there’s still been adversity to overcome in reaching 12-0.
Coach Mark Brahmer says this is one of the worst seasons for injuries the Bluejays have experienced in his 24 seasons at the helm. Pierce was without senior all-stater Dalton Freeman at quarterback for five weeks after the right-hander injured his left shoulder in its 28-14, Week 3 win over Ord.
Freeman returned for Pierce’s final regular-season game against Boone Central and has rushed for 349 yards in the three playoff games combined.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m just lucky it was my left shoulder. It didn’t affect throwing the ball at all,” said Freeman, who is now back playing full-time defense in the secondary. “I was able to start running and do conditioning Week 6, so I was ready to go as soon as I got cleared (by the doctors).”
A third senior all-stater, Carson Oestreich, moved over to quarterback from his running back position while Freeman was out. Oestreich leads the team in rushing with 1,553 yards and 23 touchdowns with Tinker not far behind at 1,520 yards and 25 scores.
Tinker is Pierce’s leading tackler with 112.
“I did what I had to do (moving over to quarterback), but this offense is so much better with Dalton (Freeman) in there,” Oestreich said. “We’ve been playing together since seventh grade, and it’s a lot of fun when all three of us are out there at the same time.”
In addition to Freeman’s injury, a number of injuries on the offensive and defensive lines affected the depth in those areas, according to Brahmer. Still, the offensive front, led by 6-foot-2, 275-pound tackle Kage Heisinger and 6-2, 270-pounder Colby Richart at the other tackle, helped Pierce average 450 yards rushing and 49 points per game.
“We’ve managed to play through it (the injuries), but sometimes it seems like we’re duct-taping everything together because we’re down so many guys,” Brahmer said. “When Carson was little nicked up at midseason, we were down to our fourth quarterback for a while. Last year we had a few nicks here or there, but nothing like this.”