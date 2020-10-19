Playoff matchup against Southwest breathes new life into North Star's football season

Things haven’t gone well for the Lincoln North Star football team the last month.
The Navigators (3-5) have lost their last four games and they’re coming off a 64-0 loss at Class A No. 3 Millard South this past Friday.
But it’s easy to put all of that in the rear-view mirror when it gets to be playoff time, and all 24 teams in Class A this season move on to postseason play. The fact North Star has been matched up with city rival Lincoln Southwest (4-4) in the first round Friday night at Seacrest Field adds even more of a skip to the Gators' step.
“I’m so happy this game is on again,” North Star senior quarterback DJ McGarvie said. Southwest and North Star were originally playing Week 9 in a COVID-19 replacement game until the NSAA decided to eliminate the final week of the regular season in Class A to allow every team into the playoffs.
“I used to play basketball with them (the Southwest players) when I was younger, so I know a lot of their players,” McGarvie added. “It’s always good to play Southwest in any sport.”
During normal times, the Class A playoff field is 16 teams. The winner Friday night advances to a second-round game at defending state champion No. 1 Bellevue West on Oct. 30, basically the last spot of a 16-team bracket any other season.
“This game is like playing for a spot in the playoffs,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “We haven’t won as many games as we would’ve liked this season, but at the end of the day, we have an opportunity to play on Friday against a rival, and if we win, we get another opportunity to play next week.
“We’re excited about that.”
Senior center Jake Seip said the Southwest game gives the Gators a chance to push the reset button after the recent rough patch. North Star was riding high after a 24-19 win over Columbus gave them a 3-1 record, but four straight setbacks with a bye week sprinkled in has made those good times a distant memory.
“When we beat Columbus, we were proud of ourselves and kind of developed this super-ego,” said the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Seip. “Then we kind of fell off a little bit and had some rough games. But I think we can bring it back.
“We haven’t beaten Southwest on varsity in all the years we’ve been here,” Seip added. “People kind of look at them (Southwest) as our big brother, and we don’t want that.”
McGarvie and Seip are not only three-year starters together and all-city performers in football but also three-sport athletes — teammates in basketball and baseball, as well. It’s a relationship that goes back all the way to fourth grade.
This season they became even closer on the field with Seip moving to center. It took time before the center-quarterback exchanges became something that could be taken for granted.
“It started off really rocky, I’m not going to lie,” Seip said. “It took me a while to get the hang of it.”
McGarvie has certainly caught the attention of Class A coaches. The 6-3, 185-pound McGarvie, the school’s career passing leader, has completed 53% of his throws this fall for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also hurt opponents with his feet, rushing for 316 yards and three more scores.
He has scholarship offers right now from Midland and Dakota Wesleyan.
“DJ’s put up big numbers, but the biggest thing about him is, he’s got a lot of heart,” Kobza said. “If the team needs two yards, he’s going to do everything we can to pick up those 2 yards.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!