Playoff matchup against Southwest breathes new life into North Star's football season

“This game is like playing for a spot in the playoffs,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “We haven’t won as many games as we would’ve liked this season, but at the end of the day, we have an opportunity to play on Friday against a rival, and if we win, we get another opportunity to play next week.

“We’re excited about that.”

Senior center Jake Seip said the Southwest game gives the Gators a chance to push the reset button after the recent rough patch. North Star was riding high after a 24-19 win over Columbus gave them a 3-1 record, but four straight setbacks with a bye week sprinkled in has made those good times a distant memory.

“When we beat Columbus, we were proud of ourselves and kind of developed this super-ego,” said the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Seip. “Then we kind of fell off a little bit and had some rough games. But I think we can bring it back.

“We haven’t beaten Southwest on varsity in all the years we’ve been here,” Seip added. “People kind of look at them (Southwest) as our big brother, and we don’t want that.”