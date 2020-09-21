Plattsmouth at Crete football game back on the schedule for Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Class B high school football replacement game involving Crete has been replaced with the game that was originally planned.

Crete was cleared Monday to play its regularly scheduled home game Friday against Class B No. 9 Plattsmouth (4-0). That game was originally canceled late last week along with Crete’s road game at Lexington this past Friday.

That means Bishop Neumann, ranked No. 7 in Class C-2, is once again searching for a game Friday after agreeing to play Plattsmouth in a replacement game. Bishop Neumann's district contest with C-2 No 7 Wilber-Clatonia on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines. Wilber-Clatonia did not play Sandy Creek this past Friday.

Crete’s game at No. 8 McCook on Sept. 4 has been switched back to canceled, no-contest once again after McCook was awarded a forfeit win on the NSAA website over the weekend. Crete made a last-minute decision not to make the trip to McCook that day because of a COVID-19 positive case, and that game was at first considered canceled before the move last weekend.

That leaves McCook with a 2-1 record and Crete at 1-1.

