 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plattsmouth at Crete football game back on the schedule for Friday
View Comments

Plattsmouth at Crete football game back on the schedule for Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

A Class B high school football replacement game involving Crete has been replaced with the game that was originally planned. 

Crete was cleared Monday to play its regularly scheduled home game Friday against Class B No. 9 Plattsmouth (4-0). That game was originally canceled late last week along with Crete’s road game at Lexington this past Friday.

That means Bishop Neumann, ranked No. 7 in Class C-2, is once again searching for a game Friday after agreeing to play Plattsmouth in a replacement game. Bishop Neumann's district contest with C-2 No 7 Wilber-Clatonia on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines. Wilber-Clatonia did not play Sandy Creek this past Friday.

Crete’s game at No. 8 McCook on Sept. 4 has been switched back to canceled, no-contest once again after McCook was awarded a forfeit win on the NSAA website over the weekend. Crete made a last-minute decision not to make the trip to McCook that day because of a COVID-19 positive case, and that game was at first considered canceled before the move last weekend.

That leaves McCook with a 2-1 record and Crete at 1-1.

High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News