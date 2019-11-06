JOHNSON — Ty Hahn ended his high school football career with a bang, but the all-stater’s phenomenal second-half performance wasn’t enough to prolong it.
Hahn had eight catches for 194 yards after halftime, including three third-quarter touchdowns, as Class D-2 No. 4 Johnson-Brock rallied from a 22-point halftime deficit Wednesday. But two Plainview interceptions in the fourth quarter and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nate Christensen to Teagan Ziems early in the period was enough for the Pirates to preserve a 36-28 second-round playoff victory over the defending state champions.
“They (Johnson-Brock) have some freakish athletes and the Hahn kid is unbelievable,” said Plainview coach Kyle Schmidt, whose 9-1 Pirates host No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis on Tuesday.
“They made some great adjustments at halftime and gave us fits in the second half with their (pass) route changes,” Schmidt added. “I was proud of how our guys handled adversity at the end, and found a way to win it.”
With Johnson-Brock trailing by eight with under 2 minutes left, it appeared Hahn might give the Eagles a chance to tie it when he snagged a Caleb Fossenbarger pass over the middle and got away from the Plainview defenders. He was pushed out of bounds at the Pirate 11 after a 69-yard gain with 1:29 remaining.
An 8-yard pass from Fossenbarger to Hahn put the ball on the 3. Connor Smith got to the end zone on a 3-yard TD run on the next play, but it was nullified by a Johnson-Brock holding penalty. Two plays later, a Fossenbarger pass was knocked into the air in the end zone and grabbed by Plainview’s John Schlote.
Fossenbarger, a sophomore, finished 21-of-43 for 384 yards.
“We just killed ourselves with mistakes in the first half,” said Hahn, who has a number of Division I college scholarship offers, including an FBS opportunity at Wyoming. “We fought back hard and had our chances at the end, but it’s hard to beat a team like that being down 22 at half. We needed to be sharper in the first half.”
Hahn was held to two catches for 28 yards in the first half. Plainview backed up its defense with an 8-yard TD run by Jacob Hoffmann in the first quarter, then a pair of touchdowns in the second period into a stiff north wind — a 34-yard run on fourth-and-1 by Scholte and a 12-yard pass from Christensen to Alizae Mejia with 28 seconds left in the half for a 22-0 halftime lead.
Hahn was unstoppable in the third quarter, but only after another frustrating play — a 12-yard reception to the 2-yard line, where a Plainview defender knocked the ball loose and the Pirates recovered in the end zone.
After that, he hauled in TD passes of 20 and 11 yards in a span of 1:17 to cut the deficit to 22-14.
Two plays after Jacob Hoffmann scored on a 7-yard run, Fossenbarger and Hahn hooked up again, this time for 56 yards to make it 28-22 going into the fourth quarter. Johnson-Brock (7-3) answered Plainview’s fourth-quarter TD pass with a 4-yard TD run by Smith with 8:33 left.
Plainview’s ground game finished with 270 yards as Hoffmann had 112 and Christensen added 104.
“We didn’t mind seeing the wind tonight because we can run the ball and we thought it might slow their passing game down,” Christensen said.
Hahn finishes his career with 217 receptions for 4,243 yards and 78 touchdowns. Johnson-Brock coach Mitch Roberts said words can’t describe the contributions he’s made to the Eagles program the past four years.
“He’s a special player who broke a lot of records, but he’s also an outstanding kid all the way around and a great teammate,” Roberts said. “Ty really encouraged our young kids this year and helped them improve.”