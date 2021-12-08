Pius X will drop to Class B for football but remain in Class A for all other sports in 2022-23

+2 Prep Extra Podcast: State football wrap-up and previewing the basketball season Welcome to Episode 11 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

After six seasons competing in Class A, Lincoln Pius X will drop back to Class B in football for the next two-year scheduling cycle.

The Thunderbolts' placing was made official Wednesday when the NSAA board of directors was presented new enrollment numbers for next year.

Pius X, which is a member of the Heartland Athletic Conference — a league made up of 12 Class A schools — will remain in Class A for all other sports. Pius X's three-year boys enrollment (10th, 11th and 12th grades) is 423, two under the Class A limit.

The NSAA board voted 8-0 permitting Pius X to opt up to Class A for all sports but football for the 2022-23 school year.

Lincoln Northwest, which will open in the fall, and Standing Bear, which will open in 2023, had their projected enrollment numbers set at 250 for boys and 250 for girls, which would place Lincoln's newest high schools in Class B. Both schools will be joining the Eastern Midlands Conference.

Hastings' three-year enrollment (438) has it 13 boys above the cutoff line between Classes A and B, but Hastings will opt to stay in Class B. That means the Tigers will be ineligible for the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.