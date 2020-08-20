Pius X releases spectator protocols for home football games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Pius X on Thursday announced its attendance plans for games at Aldrich Field this fall.

Seating will be limited to family members, LPX students and family members of the visiting team.

The number of tickets for Pius X family members will be based on the number of participants and seating capacity. Spectators will be asked to sit 3 feet apart. Each family member of a Pius X football player and band/cheer/dance performer will be allowed to pre-purchase a set number of tickets.

Visitor attendance will be limited to four family members per athlete or performer on the date of the game, and determined by a list provided by the visiting school.

Unlike Lincoln Public Schools and other school districts, Pius X will allow its students to attend games. A designated student section will be set up on the track, which will be marked out to provide social distancing between students during the game.

Face coverings will be required at all times, and limited concessions will be sold at the game.

