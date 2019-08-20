When the Lincoln Pius X football team has senior running backs Jon Andreasen and Justin Leggott on the field together, they could call the formation the “Thunderbolt.”
The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Leggott is definitely the thunder part of the duo as the power runner. He rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns last season, numbers that will almost certainly increase this season.
The 5-9, 165-pound Andreasen is lightning quick, and the Thunderbolts used that speed and elusiveness in various positions during last year’s 5-5 season which saw Pius X reach the playoffs. Andreasen was the second leading rusher a year ago behind standout quarterback Austin Jablonski (now a Nebraska walk-on player) with 538 yards and two touchdowns and the team’s second leading receiver with 28 catches for 400 yards and four scores.
“I like to run up the middle, and Jon’s a little faster than I am so he likes to get to the edge,” Leggott said. “Teams won’t be able to key in on one player or one style of runner.”
Lincoln Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said Andreasen and Leggott represent “a lot of production coming back for us.” Kearney indicated that junior Blake Vodicka (5-11, 175) will also see meaningful time in the backfield in addition to his cornerback duties on defense.
“You’ve got to get your best players on the field and get them as many touches as possible,” Kearney added. “Jon won’t play offensive line for us, but he could play every other position. You might see him split out as a wingback or wide receiver, and that allows us to line up Justin in the backfield with him.”
The experience in the backfield should help speed the development of an offensive line that does not return a starter. A trio of seniors — John Blatchford (6-2, 225), Jonathan Bauer (6-0, 200) and Matt Akins (6-0, 220) — have the most experience.
Pius X will also lean on 6-3, 205-pound senior Tayden Gentrup at tight end. Gentrup, one of three starters back defensively, recorded 70 tackles (six behind the line of scrimmage) from his linebacker spot a year ago.
“It’s all new guys (on the offensive line), but they’ve stepped up and accepted their roles,” said Andreasen, who had 48 tackles as a cornerback last season. “From what we can tell running behind them in practice, they’ve been pretty good so far.”
Replacing Jablonski at quarterback might be Pius X’s top preseason priority, and there are four players vying for the spot — seniors Joe Finder and Matthew Downey and juniors Lou Sawtelle and Colby Chapelle.
“We don’t want the other three standing on the sidelines on Friday night, we will try to find other areas where they can help the team,” Kearney said.