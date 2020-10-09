Pius X falls short in late comeback attempt against Columbus

COLUMBUS — Lincoln Pius X took the lead twice in the second quarter on a pair of long touchdowns but failed to produce anything more until the final minute of a 34-24 loss at Columbus on Friday night.
The Thunderbolts (2-5) led 9-6 and 13-9 after a 21-yard Thomas McCabe field goal followed by a Lou Sawtelle 68-yard touchdown pass to Drew Easley with 3:32 remaining in the first half. But Columbus found the end zone on a 23-yard pass from Brody Mickey to Ernest Hausmann with 53 seconds left before halftime. That gave the Discovers (5-2) the lead for good. They went on to add two more scores in the fourth quarter and picked off two Thunderbolt passes in the second half.
“We did a lot of good things, and there’s stuff that we’ve got to clean up still,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said.
At least initially, Columbus and Pius X looked to be locked in a defensive battle — the first five drives of the game produced five punts. Columbus generated the first points following a bad pitch from Pius X quarterback Colby Chapelle to running back Will Barrett on the Bolts’ own 8-yard line. The Discoverers capitalized two plays later on Mickey’s 8-yard touchdown run (but missed the extra point) for a 6-0 lead.
The defensive struggle then became an offensive showcase.
Lincoln Pius X needed just three plays to respond, with Barrett taking a handoff around the left side to score on a 70-yard run. Another failed PAT made the scored 6-6.
An interception by Sammy Manzitto turned into three Pius X points when the ensuing drive stalled at the Columbus 4. Garrett Esch gave the Discoverers the lead two plays later on a 57-yard touchdown run around the right side.
Trailing 13-9, Pius X answered on Easley’s reception up the sideline for his fourth touchdown catch of the season.
Esch returned the kickoff to the Pius X 40, and Columbus was back in the end zone five plays later. Columbus overcame a false start and holding call with a Mickey-to-Hausmann 23-yard scoring pass on fourth-and-22.
Columbus had tried the same play on third down, but the pass was knocked away. Hausmann found space in the corner of the end zone on the redo.
“I didn’t see much of it. I got hit while I threw, so I chucked it up and saw Ernest celebrating in the end zone,” Mickey said. “I’m glad he could make a play on the ball; he’s a playmaker.”
Up 20-16, Columbus increased its lead on a 69-yard, eight-play drive capped by Mickey’s second 8-yard touchdown run of the night with 5:18 left in the game. The Discoverers then picked off passes on the next two dives, the second of which Caleb Van Dyke returned for a score.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!