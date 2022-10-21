Pius X dominates line of scrimmage, rolls to district title with big win over Norris

The second-quarter drive the Lincoln Pius X offense put together Friday night against Norris was so long that the seniors honored before the game had grown up, had kids of their own and walked with those kids at their senior night.

All right, that's a bit of an exaggeration. But the 15-play, 63-yard, 8-minute, 4-second march served another important purpose, establishing the Thunderbolts offensively in what eventually turned into an emphatic 41-17 win over the Titans to win the B-4 district championship.

The district title is Pius X's first since 2015. While both teams will appear in next week's Class B playoffs, it's the Bolts who will go into the postseason with the momentum of a championship.

"There's a lot of pressure when you're going into a district championship, (and) these guys handled it well. They kept focus, so that's fantastic. That's a credit to these players," Bolts coach Ryan Kearney said. "We've had some tough games this year, but when we've had opportunities lately we've been making some hay on them, so hopefully that bodes well going forward."

Pius X (5-4) has played some of the best in Class B this season, staying in games into the second half against Scottsbluff, Bennington, Omaha Skutt, and Waverly.

But an inability to finish drives behind an offensive line that has moved pieces around thanks to illness and injury more often than not spelled bad news for the Bolts.

Not Friday. Cole Skorupa returned the opening kickoff 50 yards, and running back Matt Bohy carried six times for 34 yards, capping the 48-yard drive with a 1-yard dive for a touchdown.

Bohy, a senior, finished with 31 carries for 197 yards and three touchdowns, along the way becoming the first Pius X back since Taylor Kreifels in 2010 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

"It's so nice. The whole team showed up to play," Bohy said. "We played a full game, which was great. We just never let off the gas."

Fittingly, the 220-pound Bohy reached the 1,000-yard plateau on a bruising, spinning 15-yard run midway through the fourth quarter that set Pius X up inside the Norris 15-yard line and led Bohy's final score on a 2-yard run with 6:36 left.

On Pius X's long second-quarter march, Bohy got the ball nine times and eventually finished the drive off with a 2-yard run.

"Any time you can have long drives, and frankly you’ve got an opportunity to wear down the other team both physically and mentally, you’ve got to take advantage of those things," Kearney said. "And we’ve done a nice job of driving the ball this year. But we’re doing a better job of finishing those things now. So I’m pretty proud of our guys."

After Norris quarterback Jarrett Behrends found John Hood for a 61-yard touchdown pass to get the Titans (4-5) within 20-17 at the 4:41 mark of the third quarter, Pius responded with two touchdowns in the next three minutes to put things away.

The first score, a 2-yard run from sophomore quarterback Kolbe Volkmer, was set up by Bohy's 60-yard run. The second came after the Bolts first recovered a Norris fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and then Jack Schaefers recovered Volkmer's fumble in the end zone to make it a 34-17 game.

"It is very nice to be going into the playoffs with a nice win against a very good team, a team that plays really well, has good athletes, is coached well," Kearney said. "That gives you a lot of confidence and momentum moving forward because we’re going to play another really good team in the first round."