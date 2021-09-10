Pittman's pick-six caps an 'outstanding defensive effort' for Southeast in win over Islanders

Gottula said it was a big response by the defense after the fumble, which came with Max Buettenback (31 carries for 155 yards) on the sidelines due to cramps.

“We thought we were going in there offensively to take a little bit of control, and then the turnover (occurred),” he said. “It was huge for our defense to come up with that. Credit to our guys for being in that situation and playing hard and not putting our heads down and pouting because we didn’t get in the end zone there. Defense made a play for us.”

The Knights (3-0) dominated the time of possession in the first half 16:33-7:27 but only had a 10-7 halftime lead to show for it. And they had to rally for that.

A Buettenback fumble on the second play from scrimmage was recovered by linebacker Ayden McDermott at the Southeast 46-yard line.

Four plays later quarterback Kytan Fyfe ran in untouched from 19 yards out to put Grand Island up 7-0 with 9:57 left in the first quarter.

“I think we started fast like we wanted to start,” Tomlin said.

The Knights answered with a 16-play drive that resulted in a 35-yard Nate McCashland field goal with 2:44 remaining.