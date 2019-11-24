The essentials
No. 1 Pierce (12-0) vs. No. 2 Wahoo (12-0), 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Stadium.
The road to Lincoln
Pierce: first round—beat Chase County 55-28; quarterfinals—beat Ord 49-21; semifinals—beat Adams Central 54-14.
Wahoo: first round—beat Boys Town 56-0; quarterfinals—beat Columbus Scotus 49-7; semifinals—beat Wayne 21-7.
Beyond the numbers
Breaking down the wall: Wahoo is a state playoff regular, but this will be the Warriors' first appearance in the championship game. Wahoo has been close many times, reaching the state semifinals in each of the past three seasons. Pierce, meanwhile, is making its ninth state finals appearance. The Bluejays won state titles in 1978, 2007 and 2008.
Double trouble: Pierce will hit you with a 1-2 punch in the backfield. Carson Oestreich and Brett Tinker have combined for more than 3,000 rushing yards and 48 rushing touchdowns. But it's not those two seniors. Dalton Freeman, who missed five games because of injury, has rushed for 589 yards and Jeremiah Kruntorad has added 597 yards and nine scores.
Warriors on defense: As stout as Wahoo's offense has been, the Warriors' defense is as salty as they come. Only one opponent has scored more than 10 points against Wahoo, and that was Columbus Lakeview (14 points). The Warriors have only given up two touchdowns in the playoffs, and the defense is led by Kole Bordovsky (149 tackles) and Grant Kolterman, who has 103 tackles and 10 sacks.
Three to watch
Pierce
RB/LB Carson Oestreich, sr.: 153 carries for 1,553 yards and 23 TDs; 7 catches for 77 yards, 3 TDs.
RB/LB Brett Tinker, sr.: 178 carries for 1,520 yards and 25 TDs; 4 catches for 62 yards; 112 tackles, 3 sacks.
TE/LB Garret Meier, jr.: 10 catches for 183 yards and 3 TDs; 76 tackles, 3 sacks.
Points per game: 49.4
Points allowed: 12.6
Yards per game: 507.2
Yards allowed: 212.4
Wahoo
RB/DB Trevin Luben, sr.: 242 carries for 1,868 yards and 36 TDs; 6 catches for 79 yards; 45 tackles, 2 INTs.
QB/DB Thomas Waido, sr.: 83-of-128 passing for 967 yards and 11 TDs; 110 rushing yards; 2 INTs.
LB/OL Kole Bordovsky, sr.: 149 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 blocked kicks, 4 fumble recoveries.
Points per game: 47.8
Points allowed: 4.5
Yards per game: 368.0
Yards allowed: 116.1