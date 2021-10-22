‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East

Considering Walters had thrown five or more touchdown passes in six consecutive games and entered Friday night’s contest averaging 350 passing yards per game, Creighton Prep’s defensive dominance was nothing short of jaw-dropping. Three-and-outs littered Lincoln East’s drives all game along, and the Spartans’ lone touchdown, a 16-yard pass to Cooper Erikson, came with less than 20 seconds left in the game.

“We did some things inside in terms of moving our guys a little bit, and that caused them some problems on their offensive line,” Creighton Prep coach Tim Johnk said. “I was really proud of the way our entire team played, but especially our defense because they knew they had a large challenge tonight.”

When Creighton Prep’s 1,000-yard rusher, junior Marty Brown, went down with an injury on the first drive of the game, it could have slowed the team’s stellar rush offense. Instead, Jack Stessman stepped up with a senior night to remember.

Having scored five touchdowns so far this season, Stessman nearly doubled that total in one game. He found the end zone four times and fought for over 180 hard-earned rushing yards, a season-high mark.