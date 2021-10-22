‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East

OMAHA — During a potentially historic, record-breaking senior season, no single opponent has been able to stop Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters.
That is, until the Spartans ran into Creighton Prep.
Even in losses, the Junior Jays held No. 2 Bellevue West and No. 3 Omaha Westside to their lowest-scoring games of the season earlier this year, and there can be no doubt now that Prep has the best defense in Class A. Lincoln East never crossed midfield during the first half and failed to string together first downs all game long.
Meanwhile, an onslaught of Prep rushing touchdowns led the No. 4 Junior Jays to a blowout 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East on Friday night at Omaha Burke.
While Lincoln East (6-3) is used to lightning-fast touchdown drives that often involve passing plays of 40 yards or longer, The Junior Jays’ (7-2) defensive line made sure it wouldn’t happen to them. Creighton Prep limited Walters to two or three seconds in the pocket, pressuring him on every drive as they recorded three first-half sacks and limited the Spartans to 50 yards of total offense before halftime.
“Physically, they beat up on us,” said Lincoln East coach John Gingery. “They did pretty much everything they wanted, and it was just one of those games where they were more physical than we were.”
Considering Walters had thrown five or more touchdown passes in six consecutive games and entered Friday night’s contest averaging 350 passing yards per game, Creighton Prep’s defensive dominance was nothing short of jaw-dropping. Three-and-outs littered Lincoln East’s drives all game along, and the Spartans’ lone touchdown, a 16-yard pass to Cooper Erikson, came with less than 20 seconds left in the game.
“We did some things inside in terms of moving our guys a little bit, and that caused them some problems on their offensive line,” Creighton Prep coach Tim Johnk said. “I was really proud of the way our entire team played, but especially our defense because they knew they had a large challenge tonight.”
When Creighton Prep’s 1,000-yard rusher, junior Marty Brown, went down with an injury on the first drive of the game, it could have slowed the team’s stellar rush offense. Instead, Jack Stessman stepped up with a senior night to remember.
Having scored five touchdowns so far this season, Stessman nearly doubled that total in one game. He found the end zone four times and fought for over 180 hard-earned rushing yards, a season-high mark.
“Jack’s a great running back; he’s been able to practice and prepare himself like the starter all the time, and tonight there was no doubt that he was going to come in and do well,” Johnk said.
While Prep may be the toughest defense the Spartans have encountered all season, the lack of competitiveness was a surprise to be sure. Several dropped passes and a blocked punt that Prep returned for a touchdown hardly helped Lincoln East’s chances of winning, and improvements are certainly needed before its playoff journey begins next week.
“We normally don’t drop those balls, normally we catch them,” Gingery said. “We got a little beat up tonight but that’s no excuse; we need to get better.”
Creighton Prep will now enter the playoffs on a six-game winning streak that includes a trio of victories over top-10 opponents, and the Junior Jays have certainly shown they have a championship-caliber defense. Shutting down Walters is hardly an easy task, but Creighton Prep made it look all too easy on Friday night.
“We’ve been riding a little momentum through the last six games,” Johnk said. “In all phases in of the game we really did a tremendous job and dominated the football game.”
