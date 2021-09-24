Patience pays as Yutan reels off 30 straight points to beat Lincoln Lutheran in battle of rated C-2 teams

Yutan has hung its hat on defense all season. So when the Class C-2 No. 7 Chieftains fell behind early Friday against Lincoln Lutheran, there was no panic on their sideline.

An early 7-0 deficit turned into a comfortable 30-13 win over the eighth-ranked Warriors at Aldrich Field as the Yutan offense ran off 30 straight points and the defense clamped down on the Warriors' high-powered offense.

After surrendering an early 20-yard touchdown run to Lutheran’s William Jurgens, the Yutan defense flexed its muscle, while the offense mixed in big plays and sustained drives to wear down the Warriors.

“Early on, they had some interesting blocking schemes,” Yutan coach Dan Krajicek said. “Once we made adjustments and gave our guys some different things to look at, it was a matter of being patient and it panned out for us.”

Trailing 14-7 late in the first half, the Warriors (3-2) drove inside the Yutan 35, only to see the threat end on a fourth-down interception by the Chieftains’ Isaiah Daniell. It was Daniell’s eighth pick of the season — a state leading mark — as he tied the state record for interceptions in a game with five last week in a win over Ponca.