Patience pays as Yutan reels off 30 straight points to beat Lincoln Lutheran in battle of rated C-2 teams

Yutan has hung its hat on defense all season. So when the Class C-2 No. 7 Chieftains fell behind early Friday against Lincoln Lutheran, there was no panic on their sideline.
An early 7-0 deficit turned into a comfortable 30-13 win over the eighth-ranked Warriors at Aldrich Field as the Yutan offense ran off 30 straight points and the defense clamped down on the Warriors' high-powered offense.
After surrendering an early 20-yard touchdown run to Lutheran’s William Jurgens, the Yutan defense flexed its muscle, while the offense mixed in big plays and sustained drives to wear down the Warriors.
“Early on, they had some interesting blocking schemes,” Yutan coach Dan Krajicek said. “Once we made adjustments and gave our guys some different things to look at, it was a matter of being patient and it panned out for us.”
Trailing 14-7 late in the first half, the Warriors (3-2) drove inside the Yutan 35, only to see the threat end on a fourth-down interception by the Chieftains’ Isaiah Daniell. It was Daniell’s eighth pick of the season — a state leading mark — as he tied the state record for interceptions in a game with five last week in a win over Ponca.
“Isaiah roams around back there and he’s our field general,” Krajicek said. “When he runs his technique well, he’s really, really good. He just likes to make plays out there. That’s who he is.”
Daniell and fellow seniors Ethan Christiansen and Sam Petersen did a majority of the damage on offense. Petersen hauled in a 68-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Paul Kirchmann in the second quarter to give the Chieftains (4-1) the lead for good. Daniell added 102 yards receiving on four catches, while Christiansen tallied over 100 yards rushing.
Braxton Wentworth put the icing on the cake with a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:18 left.
Warriors quarterback Josh Duitsman started the game on the sideline as junior Garrett Hoefs drew the start in an effort to establish a power run game.
The plan worked early, but Yutan’s physicality up front took over the line of scrimmage and the Chieftains forced four Lutheran turnovers.
Duitsman entered the game in the second quarter. He connected late with Jameson Pella on a 75-yard scoring toss to round out the scoring.
“Our two fumbles really killed us … especially the one in the first half,” Warriors coach Greg Nelson said. “Their defense is really physical and they fly around out there. We tell our kids they’ve got to be physical and this is a learning experience for us. We’ll get better and get back to work.”
In this Series
High school football Week 5 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
-
Updated
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 5 schedule and scores
-
Updated
Coleman, Walters put on show as No. 9 Spartans sparkle in rout of No. 8 Knights
-
Updated
No. 3 Aquinas' gamble pays off as late two-point conversion edges No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown
- 9 updates