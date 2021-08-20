Participation numbers in football are up at LNE, and the Rockets hope it fuels a big turnaround

Dylan Gray loves to hit guys on the football field.
Off the field and in the Lincoln Northeast High School hallways, the senior is a pretty good salesman.
Coach Dan Martin, who is entering his third season leading the Rockets, wanted to boost the participation numbers at the school, and Gray has been among the players helping the cause.
Gray’s pitch: “Just give it a try and if you don’t like it, you don’t need to show up the next day.”
“We have a lot of athletic kids in this school that a lot of people don’t see,” Gray said. “I know Northeast hasn’t been good lately and (we’re) just trying to rebuild this team.”
When Martin arrived from Kearney before the 2019 season, Northeast had about 60-some players out for initial summer workouts, and that number reached 80 by the first game.
About 100 players went out last year, and this year’s numbers are near 115.
The payoff has been seen at practice this month, including Friday’s scrimmage where a healthy group of 1s and 2s were popping each other.
“It goes to having enough guys to run our groups,” Martin said. “It goes to having enough guys to be able to have a decent scout team.”
Bigger numbers mean more guys eager to help turn the Northeast program around, something that’s very important to seniors such as Gray, who have seen a lot of turnover in the program.
COVID-19 really challenged skill and leadership development last year as the young Rockets finished 0-9.
“Last year we took a lot of lumps, played a lot of young guys, which has its positives and negatives,” Martin said. “The part that I’m excited about is guys coming back that understand what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively."
Players such as Gray (RB/QB/LB), Layne Leach-Sanna (QB/DB), Gavin Wilbur (OL/DL) and Dom Winn (TE/DE) have played significant roles in getting players to buy into summer strength workouts, and Martin said the team is leaps and bounds ahead of where it was last year.
Now it’s a matter of building consistency and translating it to wins.
Asked where the Rockets are better, Gray doesn’t point to a position group but rather team chemistry.
“Our team bond by far,” he said. “We trust ourselves more and believe in each other and we’re just not playing for ourselves, we’re playing as a team.”
Said Leach-Sanna, “That’s really been a drive for us … 0-9, it really sucks, but it just feeds the fire. We just keep pushing our teammates and trying to get them to be the best person they can be.”
Northeast opens its season against Fremont next Friday.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.