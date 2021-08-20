Participation numbers in football are up at LNE, and the Rockets hope it fuels a big turnaround

Bigger numbers mean more guys eager to help turn the Northeast program around, something that’s very important to seniors such as Gray, who have seen a lot of turnover in the program.

COVID-19 really challenged skill and leadership development last year as the young Rockets finished 0-9.

“Last year we took a lot of lumps, played a lot of young guys, which has its positives and negatives,” Martin said. “The part that I’m excited about is guys coming back that understand what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively."

Players such as Gray (RB/QB/LB), Layne Leach-Sanna (QB/DB), Gavin Wilbur (OL/DL) and Dom Winn (TE/DE) have played significant roles in getting players to buy into summer strength workouts, and Martin said the team is leaps and bounds ahead of where it was last year.

Now it’s a matter of building consistency and translating it to wins.

Asked where the Rockets are better, Gray doesn’t point to a position group but rather team chemistry.

“Our team bond by far,” he said. “We trust ourselves more and believe in each other and we’re just not playing for ourselves, we’re playing as a team.”