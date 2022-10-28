Parkview scores three quick touchdowns in first-round win over Southwest

There may not be lights at Parkview Christian's Larry and Carol Frost Field, but the fourth-ranked Patriots shined bright in a 61-27 victory over Southwest in the opening round of the D-6 state football playoffs.

It is the eighth time the Patriots have made the playoffs, and the third time for eight Parkview Christian seniors.

"They've shown an incredible amount of faith," Parkview head coach PJ Book said. "In the opportunities that they've had and what they can accomplish. God gives the ability and talents, and they have to invest in those.

"Some of those guys have not experienced a lot of success previously and now it's their senior year. They've been willing to work and been willing to trust that the more work they do, the better the result will be."

Chandler Page put that trust in the ground game early for the Patriots, scoring twice on his first three touches on touchdown runs of 49 and 65 yards. Parkview Christian added a third score in its first four plays from scrimmage with a 74-yard pass from Elijah Colbert to Brayden Ulrich.

"(Page) is a rare talent — a very unique talent," Book said. "The thing that stands out is the games that he's had two carries or three carries, and doesn't get to play in the second half because of the score. He's the first one supporting his teammates, first one supporting the younger running backs and high-fiving them, giving them hugs when they get to play. It's great to see him have this opportunity to succeed, but at the same time, every time he's coming off to the sideline he's celebrating his lineman and the holes they are making and sharing in the triumph with his teammates."

Page finished with five scores on runs of 49, 65, 6, 55 and 65 again on the Patriots' first offensive play to begin the second half.

"The O-line just really opens up the hole," Page said. "They know how to get the blocks and really drive the guys back."

The Patriots have only advanced to the second round three times, including Friday's victory over the Roughriders. Parkview Christian also advanced to the second round in 2020 with a 50-38 victory over Silver Lake.

"We've put in a lot of work and obviously more work to be done," Page said. "We will just keep grinding and keep doing our thing."

But Page is also pointing to success off the football field.

"Last year our basketball team won the state finals," Page said. "We are looking to do the same here in football."

Colbert added two touchdown passes for Parkview Christian, adding a 4-yard pass to Alex Rohrbaugh in the third quarter.

Carter Van Pelt and Nathan Rippe led Southwest offensively, with Rippe scoring twice on the ground with 11- and 9-yard runs. Van Pelt caught a 16-yard touchdown pass with one second left in regulation and grabbed a 25-yard interception return late in the first half.

Parkview Christian will face the winner of Hampton or Red Cloud on Nov. 4.