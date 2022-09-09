Parkview Christian starts hot, but Page's departure weighs heavily in loss to S-E-M

It was the most significant regular-season game in recent years for Parkview Christian, and the Patriots were clicking. Rolling. The whole bit.

Class D-6 No. 3 Parkview Christian had built a 16-0 lead against No. 4 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller — and looked good doing it. Chandler Page was gashing the Mustangs for long runs — and a short 1-yard touchdown — and Elijah Colbert connected with Brayden Ulrich for a 24-yard passing TD.

But after a late hit to Page pushed the senior out of the game in the second quarter, the Patriots struggled to continue their rhythm on offense in a 20-16 loss Friday at Larry and Carol Frost Field behind Parkview Christian High School.

Page, a senior whose roster designation of running back, wide receiver and linebacker somehow still undersells his value to the team, was leading the Patriots down the field on a second-quarter drive to take a three-score lead.

Then a run that at first seemed inconsequential shifted the trajectory of the game.

After a short gain near midfield, Page was wrapped up by the Mustangs when S-E-M defender Ethan Atkins hit Page in the helmet area on a late tackle attempt. It prompted a personal-foul penalty, but referees decided not to eject Atkins.

Page did not return to the game. Parkview Christian head coach PJ Book said afterward that he and the coaching staff were exercising caution with Page, who stayed engaged cheering on his team.

"We have a lot of guys that are great at their jobs and their roles and his absence meant guys had to move their role around," Book said. "Our kids stepped up and played hard."

The Patriots didn't score again, which shifted the pressure to their defense, which did about all it could against a high-powered S-E-M program that was held to its lowest point total in a game since 2019.

"The way our defense played … I've never seen six-man defense like that in my short career," Book said.

Among Parkview Christian's defensive highlights were a goal-line stand on the first drive of the game and a forced fumble late in the third quarter that offered the Patriots their best chance at scoring after Page exited the game.

Parkview Christian trailed 20-16 when Jaxton Supencheck jumped on the fumble on the S-E-M 15-yard line, setting the Patriots up with a prime go-ahead chance that was spoiled by a fumble of their own.

There was no score in the fourth quarter — a rarity in six-man — but Parkview Christian threatened on the last drive of the game. Trailing by four points, the Patriots had the ball on the S-E-M 17-yard line with 8 seconds left, but two heaves to the end zone went incomplete to end the game.

Noah Eggleston was the catalyst for the Mustang offense, contributing to each of the team's three touchdowns — one rushing, one passing, one receiving.

Parkview Christian (1-1) will play Heartland Lutheran next — and, while there were long faces after the game, the Patriots still have plenty to accomplish this fall.

"This isn't a dead end," Book said. "We're going to stay on our path and keep moving forward because we have a lot left to accomplish and a lot left to do.

"I think we're going to have a great season."