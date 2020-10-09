Parkview Christian dedicates 'Larry and Carol Frost Field'

Even before Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony, the sign above the scoreboard had already been added at Parkview Christian School.

It reads, "Larry & Carol Frost Field."

Something like this was probably bound to happen at the small school in north Lincoln eventually, but after Larry Frost, the high school hall of fame coach and father of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, died Sept. 16, the Parkview community wasted no time.

The Frosts, after all, had coached football and track and worked at the school from 2006-09 and again from 2011-13, and were members at the Calvary Community Church on the same grounds as the school.

"They've just been heavily involved in the kids and the school and church community," PJ Book, Parkview principal and athletic director, said Friday afternoon. "Larry served as the superintendent, he and Carol both coached and taught here, and I think they've both just really been ingrained in the fabric of the school for a lot of years. They've retired but stayed active with the church community.

"So, when Larry passed, it seemed like an appropriate way to honor them and their investment in the school, and so somebody presented that at a school board meeting and it seemed like a no-brainer."