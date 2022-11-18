Parkview Christian completes four-year journey, wins six-man state championship over Pawnee City

KEARNEY — The journey is complete for Parkview Christian.

From 2-6 with barely enough players to field an 8-man team in 2019 to the transition to six-man, to the celebration Friday night on the University of Nebraska at Kearney's Foster Field, the Patriots completed the climb to state champions with a 50-25 victory over Pawnee City in the Class D-6 state championship game.

The football title is the first for a Lincoln school since 2011, when Lincoln Southeast won Class A.

The football title is also the first for Parkview Christian (11-1), completing a climb from captain Elijah Colbert's first season when the Patriots struggled to even field a team.

"If you would have told me after my freshman year when we went 2-6 that we'd win a state championship, I would have called you crazy," said Colbert, who threw for 70 yards and three touchdowns

Colbert was the lone senior on Parkview's 2022 team who had been in the program all four years. He saw the lean times, and he also saw improvement — from two wins to five and a playoff appearance in 2020, to 7-3 and a quarterfinal appearance last season, to this year's memorable run.

Along the way Colbert has seen a number of his classmates join the team, with many playing critical roles.

"The thing of it, when I got here (in 2019) we weren’t in good shape. They were 2-6, 1-7 every year, and we asked kids to come play football, and we didn’t get a lot of positive response," Parkview coach PJ Book said.

"And then Elijah really led the charge, and a couple more came out, and a couple more came out, and suddenly we’ve got eight or nine seniors out there willing to do the work."

One of those was senior running back Chandler Page, who ran for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Bayliss Friday.

Page got the ball eight times on Parkview's 11-play, 63-yard game-opening drive that gave the Patriots an 8-0 lead and set the tone for the rest of the frigid night.

The tone was also set at halftime when, with the chance to go into a heated locker room to with a 30-6 lead on a night when the wind chill dropped to five degrees, the Patriots chose instead to stay outside and have their team huddle in Foster Field's south end zone.

"I said, 'those are my boys.' And my heart was filled when they said that," Parkview coach PJ Book said. "They said 'we're all in. We don't need a break.'"

Parkview's defense also snuffed out a Pawnee City offense that had scored 62 or more points in each of its three playoff wins, two of which came against the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in the state in Potter-Dix and Arthur County, and hadn't been held to fewer than 50 since a 43-16 loss to Parkview on Sept. 30.

Parkview held Pawnee City (9-3) to seven first downs, and contained 1,600-yard rusher Andy Maloley to the tune of 123 yards, 93 of which came in the second half.

As Page walked off the field, a gold medal hung around his neck and clanked against his shoulder pads.

"To be honest, not really," he said. "But we're here now, and that's all that matters."