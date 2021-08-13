Parkview Christian blending youth, talent and all-out attitude

You could call Parkview Christian a pottery team.

There is enough youth and talent for the Patriots head coach PJ Book to mold, but they'll need to be put in the kiln fast.

The Patriots have 16 players out for the upcoming season, with one senior, a few juniors and a heavy load of sophomores.

“I'm looking forward to getting to know the new players on the team,” Patriot sophomore Alexander Rohrbaugh said. “We have probably double, almost, what we did last year.”

Parkview Christian has a "100%" attitude whether you are right or wrong on the assignment.

“We don't want to be saying, 'What if?'” Book said after Elijah Colbert threw a perfect ball that was dropped.

“It just makes it a little bit easier, because even when you're wrong, at least you're not making one mistake into two by making a mistake and then going halfway of doing it,” Parkview Christian assistant coach Austin Elm said. “At least if we are going to make it wrong, go 100% all the way.”