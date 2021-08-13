Parkview Christian blending youth, talent and all-out attitude

You could call Parkview Christian a pottery team.
There is enough youth and talent for the Patriots head coach PJ Book to mold, but they'll need to be put in the kiln fast.
The Patriots have 16 players out for the upcoming season, with one senior, a few juniors and a heavy load of sophomores.
“I'm looking forward to getting to know the new players on the team,” Patriot sophomore Alexander Rohrbaugh said. “We have probably double, almost, what we did last year.”
Parkview Christian has a "100%" attitude whether you are right or wrong on the assignment.
“We don't want to be saying, 'What if?'” Book said after Elijah Colbert threw a perfect ball that was dropped.
“It just makes it a little bit easier, because even when you're wrong, at least you're not making one mistake into two by making a mistake and then going halfway of doing it,” Parkview Christian assistant coach Austin Elm said. “At least if we are going to make it wrong, go 100% all the way.”
The Patriots finished 5-4 last season in Book's second year and look to improve on that mark. Book noted all positions are up for grabs and no one is a lock for playing time. Parkview Christian returns five defensive starters, but only two on the offensive side.
“A lot of it starts with having to do more work than they have done from what they were at,” Elm said. “If you want something more, you have to do more to get there. I think the first goal is to continue to get guys out here every day. Continue to be physical, continue to fight for one another, bond as a group and see where that takes us.”
With the small roster size, players have to learn multiple positions.
"I think it's been tough," Elm said. "I think we've had some guys that have had to tread a little bit of water, because it is tough. We are throwing a lot at them, but the group has been fantastic. They've been cohesive together and they've helped one another when they do make a mistake."
Patriot sophomore Anthony Page agreed with Elm.
“It can be hard, but with teammates you just have to ask them and they tell you where to go,” Page said. “It's really helpful.”