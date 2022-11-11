Parkview Christian avenges lone loss against S-E-M, advances to first D-6 state final

Parkview Christian had been to the state football playoffs before. The previous two seasons, the Patriots made the first round and the quarterfinals, respectively.

But Friday was the first time Parkview made the semifinals, and it certainly made the most of it at Larry and Carol Frost Field.

The Class D-6 No. 4 Patriots knocked off No. 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40-22 to advance to the first football state championship game in school history. Parkview Christian (10-1) is looking to be the first school from the Capital City to win a football state title since Lincoln Southeast in 2011.

“Setting expectations is a lot easier to deal with guys who've been there, guys who've been in the fires before,” Patriot coach PJ Book said. “They faced hard things before, and so having so many juniors and seniors this year was a huge catalyst for us to be able to set high goals and not just cross our fingers and hope. It’s a reflection on them.”

That senior class, led by running back Chandler Page, has made big strides to help Parkview hit heights the school had not reached before.

In 2019, the Patriots were 2-6 in Class D-2. Now they are on the precipice of winning a state championship.

“I'm just so proud of my boys,” Page said. “We've put in a lot of work for this, and I couldn't do it without them. We work together as a team. They are a good group of guys.”

Page was the star in the rematch with the Mustangs (10-1). He was injured and knocked out of the game the first time the teams played, back in September.

Friday, the running back made the most of his time on the field, rushing for five touchdowns. He finished with 304 yards on 36 carries, while the team had 370 rushing yards and did not complete a pass.

“Obviously, we have been looking forward to this game since that game,” Page said. “I kept that chip on my shoulder. I was aware. I kept myself from getting those extra yards just to preserve myself a little bit. It feels good.”

Page has been the headliner of the team. But Book said it’s been everyone on the squad that has helped the Patriots get the job done, especially Friday.

“It's tough to talk about him without talking about all the seniors, because they have galvanized together. There's been no 'me' type of mentality,” Book said. “There have been games when he's had three or four carries is all, and there's been games like today when he was asked to do a little bit more.”

Cope Stadium in Kearney, the site of next Friday's state championship game, is a new and even bigger, stage for Parkview. But it faces a familiar opponent in Pawnee City, who the Patriots defeated 43-16 six weeks ago.

Book and Page said the Patriots need to keep to the script they've followed to prepare for the biggest game in program history.

“The hardest thing they're going to have to do is be consistent; be who they say they want to be every single day,” Book said. “When we get to these big games, we tell them we are not asking you to do anything different. We're asking you to be who you've been every day.”