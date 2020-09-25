Papio South starts strong, staves off Silver Hawks' fourth-quarter rally

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Papillion-La Vista South sprinted to a 23-point halftime lead and held off a Lincoln Southwest fourth-quarter rally on its way to its first football victory of the season, a 40-24 triumph Friday night at Seacrest Field.

Both teams are now 1-4.

Papillion-La Vista South started quickly and finished with a flurry to take a 26-3 lead into intermission. A 4-yard TD pass from Brady Fitzpatrick to Jackson Horn capped a scoring drive on the opening possession, the big play being a 58-yard connection from Fitzpatrick to Jackson Trout.

A pair of second-quarter field goals from 34 and 47 yards by Trent Brehm increased the Titan margin to 14-0 before a 42-yard field goal by Southwest’s Braeden Bestmann cut the deficit to 14-3 with 2:49 remaining in the half.

The Titans answered with a touchdown on their next possession on a 23-yard pass from Fitzpatrick to Horn with 45 seconds showing. A 50-yard kickoff return by Jack Baptista helped get the Silver Hawks in position for a 38-yard, field-goal try with one second left in the half.

Papillion-La Vista South, however, blocked it and Trace Marco scooped it up and returned it 70 yards for a TD.