Papio South starts strong, staves off Silver Hawks' fourth-quarter rally

Papillion-La Vista South sprinted to a 23-point halftime lead and held off a Lincoln Southwest fourth-quarter rally on its way to its first football victory of the season, a 40-24 triumph Friday night at Seacrest Field.
Both teams are now 1-4.
Papillion-La Vista South started quickly and finished with a flurry to take a 26-3 lead into intermission. A 4-yard TD pass from Brady Fitzpatrick to Jackson Horn capped a scoring drive on the opening possession, the big play being a 58-yard connection from Fitzpatrick to Jackson Trout.
A pair of second-quarter field goals from 34 and 47 yards by Trent Brehm increased the Titan margin to 14-0 before a 42-yard field goal by Southwest’s Braeden Bestmann cut the deficit to 14-3 with 2:49 remaining in the half.
The Titans answered with a touchdown on their next possession on a 23-yard pass from Fitzpatrick to Horn with 45 seconds showing. A 50-yard kickoff return by Jack Baptista helped get the Silver Hawks in position for a 38-yard, field-goal try with one second left in the half.
Papillion-La Vista South, however, blocked it and Trace Marco scooped it up and returned it 70 yards for a TD.
Fitzpatrick, a sophomore, was 14-of-24 passing for 184 yards in the first half. He later hit Horn for a 56-yard TD with 3:36 left in the game, a short pass which Horn broke loose down the sidelines.
After a scoreless third quarter, Southwest’s Telo Arsiaga scored on a 5-yard run on fourth-and-goal on the second play of the final period to trim the deficit to 16. A fake punt which came up short of the first down gave Southwest possession at midfield.
Papio South scored less than a minute later. After recovering an onside kick, Fitzpatrick hit Horn with a 33-yard pass and Jaden Quelette scored on the next play on a 20-yard run to make it 33-10 with 10:44 left in the game.
Southwest refused to go away as a 38-yard TD pass from Collin Fritton to Justice Schmitt pulled the Silver Hawks to 33-17 with 7:59 remaining. A 32-yard TD pass from Fritton to Grant Buda produced the final score with 1:28 left.
