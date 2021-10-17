Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, the state leader in sacks, commits to Iowa football

Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert might be able to sack quarterbacks in his sleep.

Perhaps the state's most consistent pass rusher over the last two seasons, Hubert recorded 19 sacks last year and has 9.5 so far this year. Those numbers attracted recruiting interest from across the Midwest, and Hubert announced Sunday that he will be committing to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Hubert officially held scholarship offers from Buffalo, Columbia, Harvard, North Texas and Yale, but several schools such as Nebraska, Missouri and Northern Illinois had been recruiting the Papillion-La Vista senior for several seasons.

Hubert was a Second-Team Super-State selection last year after recording 84 total tackles, and his 9.5 sacks are the most in the state this season according to MaxPreps. A 6-foot-4 defensive end, Hubert is also a tremendous run stopper in addition to his weekly success rushing the passer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.