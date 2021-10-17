 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, the state leader in sacks, commits to Iowa football
0 Comments

Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, the state leader in sacks, commits to Iowa football

  • 0
Top Journal Star photos for October

Lincoln Southwest's Collin Fritton (right) throws a complete pass with Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert (43) putting pressure on him in the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

 FRANCIS GARDLER

Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert might be able to sack quarterbacks in his sleep.

Perhaps the state's most consistent pass rusher over the last two seasons, Hubert recorded 19 sacks last year and has 9.5 so far this year. Those numbers attracted recruiting interest from across the Midwest, and Hubert announced Sunday that he will be committing to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Hubert officially held scholarship offers from Buffalo, Columbia, Harvard, North Texas and Yale, but several schools such as Nebraska, Missouri and Northern Illinois had been recruiting the Papillion-La Vista senior for several seasons.

Hubert was a Second-Team Super-State selection last year after recording 84 total tackles, and his 9.5 sacks are the most in the state this season according to MaxPreps. A 6-foot-4 defensive end, Hubert is also a tremendous run stopper in addition to his weekly success rushing the passer. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News