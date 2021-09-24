Papillion-La Vista South shrugs off slow start to blow past Lincoln Southwest

PAPILLION — Papillion-La Vista South hosted Lincoln Southwest in a Class A clash on a picturesque Friday night in Papillion.

After falling down 11-0 as a result of two blocked punts that set up the Silver Hawks in scoring position, Papio South went on a 30-0 run to end the game with a 30-11 victory.

Coach Tim Clemenger of Papio South challenged his guys at halftime to make a play.

“It was a weird game, especially a weird first half. Going into halftime, we just told them, ‘We need to make a play.’ One of the last things we said to them at halftime was we needed a play on special teams. Going into the week, we knew special teams were going to be important. In the first half, we had horrible situations on special teams. Getting the block punt at the end of the second half was huge.”

Special teams proved once again to be a critical part of the game. Papio South made a field goal and a two-point conversion in the first half but had two of their own punts blocked. One that was recovered in the end zone for a safety and another that set Lincoln Southwest up in the red zone and was eventually turned into a touchdown.

Clemenger said the momentum shift off of blocking the Silver Hawks’ punt in the third quarter is what really swung the game.