Papillion-La Vista South shrugs off slow start to blow past Lincoln Southwest

PAPILLION — Papillion-La Vista South hosted Lincoln Southwest in a Class A clash on a picturesque Friday night in Papillion.
After falling down 11-0 as a result of two blocked punts that set up the Silver Hawks in scoring position, Papio South went on a 30-0 run to end the game with a 30-11 victory.
Coach Tim Clemenger of Papio South challenged his guys at halftime to make a play.
“It was a weird game, especially a weird first half. Going into halftime, we just told them, ‘We need to make a play.’ One of the last things we said to them at halftime was we needed a play on special teams. Going into the week, we knew special teams were going to be important. In the first half, we had horrible situations on special teams. Getting the block punt at the end of the second half was huge.”
Special teams proved once again to be a critical part of the game. Papio South made a field goal and a two-point conversion in the first half but had two of their own punts blocked. One that was recovered in the end zone for a safety and another that set Lincoln Southwest up in the red zone and was eventually turned into a touchdown.
Clemenger said the momentum shift off of blocking the Silver Hawks’ punt in the third quarter is what really swung the game.
“Momentum is a real thing in high school football. We didn’t have it in the first half. We tried but couldn’t get it going. In the second half, that blocked punt gave us some confidence and got our offense and defense going.”
Lincoln Southwest is in the Titans' district, so the victory is huge in increasing their chances of making the playoffs, said Clemenger.
“This is a district opponent, so it’s a big win. We have another one next Friday with Burke, so we’re focused on a district title. That’s what we want to do and what the kids want to do.”
The Titans were led by Jaden Quelette, who had 20 carries for 60 yards. Quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick was 16-for-21 on the evening for 110 yards and carried the ball 14 times for 55 yards.
Lincoln Southwest was unable to get anything going in the passing game. Quarterback Collin Fritton finished the game 7-for-21 with 60 yards and two interceptions, including one that was returned 47 yards for a TD by Bahl Broden.
Coach Andrew Sherman of Lincoln Southwest said it all comes back to fundamentals.
“We didn’t do very well with the fundamentals of the game tonight. Our kids always play hard. I don’t have to worry about that with our guys. But man, the fundamentals. … We’ve got to catch the rock a little bit.”
'We’re our own worst enemy': Links climb out of early deficit but mistakes spoil comeback effort vs. Columbus
In this Series
High school football Week 5 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
-
Updated
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 5 schedule and scores
-
Updated
Coleman, Walters put on show as No. 9 Spartans sparkle in rout of No. 8 Knights
-
Updated
No. 3 Aquinas' gamble pays off as late two-point conversion edges No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown
- 9 updates