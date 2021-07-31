Papillion-La Vista linebacker Kaden Johnson commits to South Dakota State

The South Dakota State football pipeline into the state of Nebraska continues.

Papillion-La Vista linebacker Kaden Johnson announced his commitment to the Jackrabbits on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound 2022 recruit is one of the top pass rushers in Class A. He led the Monarchs last year with 92 tackles, including 11 for losses. He also had two interceptions and forced a fumble. He led Class A in tackles per game.

Johnson also had an offer from Indiana State, and he had a workout with the Huskers in June.

South Dakota State has had a lot of success recruiting Nebraska in recent seasons, and it showed in the FCS national championship game in May.

Kearney's Isaiah Stalbird and Papillion-La Vista South's Joshua Manchigiah and Chase Norblade were key contributors in the defensive backfield.

There were 12 Nebraskans on the roster last spring.

