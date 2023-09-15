Papillion-La Vista defeated Lincoln Lincoln Southwest 28-14 in a high school football Friday at Union Bank Stadium. Here's a closer look at the game.

How it happened

Defense prevailed early for both teams as Lincoln Southwest (1-3) forced two Papillion-La Vista (3-1) turnovers on the Monarchs' first two drives of the game.

Papillion-La Vista stood tall and after a handful of punts, Trent Lavicky got the turnover the Monarchs were looking for. Lavicky picked up an Ashton Traudt fumble and rumbled 30 yards into the end zone to put Papillion-La Vista ahead 7-0.

Jackson Carpenter answered to tie the game early in the third quarter with a 36-yard catch and score from Brockson Teply. Papillion-La Vista regained the lead 13-7 after the first of Payton Prestito's two touchdowns, but a missed PAT and a Traudt 10-yard run gave the Silver Hawks a brief 14-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But just like against Columbus, Lincoln Southwest's defense was gassed by a heavy dose of Prestito and the Monarch ground game. Lavicky added a 9-yard scamper on a "Wildcat" formation to put Lincoln Southwest away midway through the fourth quarter.

Tim's takes

Ball Hawks: Lincoln Southwest is defensively sound. It's no fluke with head coach Grant Traynowicz serving as the Silver Hawks' defensive coordinator for nearly a decade. But with an experienced building block, the Silver Hawks still have trouble making plays late in the game.

Lincoln Southwest forced a fumble deep in Silver Hawk territory on Papillion-La Vista's first drive and added an interception on the Monarch's second offensive series.

"Part of that is two really good running backs, which always makes it harder to tackle,” Traynowicz said. “I thought in the first half we were doing a good job with our physicality. Guys were staying in their gaps and not trying to do (too) much and make too many plays. I think sometimes guys feel like they have to do a little bit more to make things happen. Our defense is built on everyone doing their job. When someone tries to do extra, it makes the other 10 guys cover for them.”

Flag control: Four weeks into the season Lincoln Southwest is still snake bitten by the yellow flag. This time by a few unsportsmanlike calls, along with critical penalties on short-yardage situations.

Need another avenue: Teply is young. He'll learn as he goes at quarterback for the Silver Hawks as a freshman. But on three consecutive third-and-long situations, Teply locked in on main target Jackson Carpenter. Teply and Carpenter connected on a 36-yard pass for the first score, but he went to the well too many times and the Monarchs' defense knew where to look.

The takeaway

A complete four quarters and Lincoln Southwest is looking at a 3-1 record instead of dropping its third consecutive game. The Silver Hawks had both Columbus and Papillion-La Vista on the ropes, but fourth-quarter stretches have doomed Lincoln Southwest.

“We are working on putting a complete (game) together,” Traynowicz said. “I thought this week we were able to compete and stay in the mindset for a longer frame of time. I told the kids we are getting closer and Papillion is a good football team. They have a great offensive line, a fantastic tight end and a really good running back.

“I thought we hung in there for a part, but momentum man, it's a fickle thing. We had it for a little bit, we lost it and we just weren't quite able to get it back.”

