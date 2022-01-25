Paperwork, finger-pointing and Twitter: How Gretna was stripped of the Class A football title

According to Beran, the NSAA found that Gretna did not have the proper documentation to demonstrate Boganowski’s parents were separated and that the player had taken up residence within Gretna’s district borders.

“In the preliminary ruling, the big issue was that we didn’t have a court-ordered document of separation,” Beran said.

Bellar said that according to NSAA bylaws, Boganowski was ineligible to play because his Papillion address was still considered his home domicile.

“Our bylaws are pretty clear that if you don’t sell the house you’re in, you can’t have two different domiciles, and that was never done,” Bellar said. “If mom and dad are both still married and they don’t move, then the eligibility stays with the district of the house they were in.”

The aftermath

The irony of the situation is that Gretna was heavily penalized for something nearly every other Class A school district has in place — students attending the school and playing sports despite not living within the district boundaries.