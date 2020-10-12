Palmyra's Waltke eying state records even with limited opportunities

Palmyra’s Andrew Waltke is one of those high school football players making the most out of limited opportunities and maximizing the resources surrounding him.

The two-time Class D-1 all-state wide receiver is having an outstanding junior season — 52 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns with a freshman quarterback, Drew Erhart, at the controls.

That puts Waltke in a position to break the eight-man state career reception record of 219 currently held by former Johnson-Brock Super-Stater and current Husker freshman Ty Hahn.

In just 22 games over the past three seasons, Waltke has already hauled in 196 passes for 2,457 yards and 32 TDs. Win or lose, Palmyra’s season will end Thursday with a home game against Weeping Water since the Panthers (2-4) are ineligible for the playoffs because they opted down from Class C-2.

Palmyra was also limited to eight regular-season games Waltke’s freshman and sophomore years, as well.

At 6-foot-4 and almost 200 pounds, Waltke has the frame Division I college coaches like to go along with sure hands and the athleticism to make acrobatic grabs against sometimes two or three defenders.