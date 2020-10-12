Palmyra's Waltke eying state records even with limited opportunities

Palmyra’s Andrew Waltke is one of those high school football players making the most out of limited opportunities and maximizing the resources surrounding him.
The two-time Class D-1 all-state wide receiver is having an outstanding junior season — 52 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns with a freshman quarterback, Drew Erhart, at the controls.
That puts Waltke in a position to break the eight-man state career reception record of 219 currently held by former Johnson-Brock Super-Stater and current Husker freshman Ty Hahn.
In just 22 games over the past three seasons, Waltke has already hauled in 196 passes for 2,457 yards and 32 TDs. Win or lose, Palmyra’s season will end Thursday with a home game against Weeping Water since the Panthers (2-4) are ineligible for the playoffs because they opted down from Class C-2.
Palmyra was also limited to eight regular-season games Waltke’s freshman and sophomore years, as well.
At 6-foot-4 and almost 200 pounds, Waltke has the frame Division I college coaches like to go along with sure hands and the athleticism to make acrobatic grabs against sometimes two or three defenders.
But a spring and summer devoted to camps and combines for exposure to FBS and FCS coaches went by the wayside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also lost was the spring high school track season that Waltke intended to use to improve his speed in the 40-yard dash, which right now is around 4.8 seconds.
Still, Waltke is getting some recruiting attention from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Northern Illinois and Wyoming as a tight end and outside linebacker. The fact Wyoming will be signing two Nebraska eight-man seniors in Pleasanton tight end Tyce Westland (scholarship) and Clarkson/Leigh running back/defensive back Tommy McEvoy (preferred walk-on) gives Waltke hope he won’t get overlooked by Division I coaches.
“That’s encouraging to me,” Waltke said. “There’s been a lot of schools drop to eight-man the past few years and that means there’s a lot more talent there (in eight-man) than there used to be. It seems like schools like Wyoming are more open to recruiting guys from the smaller high schools.”
The past two seasons, Palmyra coach Tyler Maas has considered putting Waltke on the opposite end of the passing game with the Panthers facing the prospect of having their top quarterback being totally new to the position on the high school level.
A year ago, Dominic Darrah, a transfer from Lincoln East, played well enough behind center to earn a spot on Nebraska Wesleyan’s football team this fall.
As a rookie, the 5-9, 150-pound Erhart has made the transition from middle school football by completing 100 of 177 passes for 1,187 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games.
“He’s (Waltke) probably got the best arm on the team, but we didn’t feel quarterback was the best fit for him or the team,” Maas said. “Fortunately we won’t have to have that discussion next year.
“Andrew has better ball skills than anybody I’ve seen at any level,” Maas added. “He just dominates against everyone we play. With the frame he has, when he’s in college, they could get him up to 230 or 240 pounds and probably not lose any speed.”
