Overcoming a key absence, youth effort leading C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood to undefeated start

If not for an ACL tear suffered nine months ago during the basketball season, senior Cale Jacobsen would be leading the Ashland-Greenwood offense. Now in the final stage of his medical progression, Jacobsen still hasn’t been cleared for football and it’s possible he won’t see the field at all this season.

That’s because Jacobsen’s future lies with basketball, not football, Ashland-Greenwood understands what’s at stake — a potential college scholarship.

“He’s done a great job being a leader and he’s been a great teammate,” Thompson said. “We get it if we don’t see him in pads; we’re obviously a better team with him, but we understand that we need to see him on the basketball court.”

There’s still a Jacobsen throwing passes for the Bluejays, as sophomore Dane Jacobsen has been the team’s starter thus far. Junior Nick Carroll, another option at quarterback, has a stress fracture in his elbow that is keeping him off the field.

While Carroll played summer baseball, Dane Jacobsen worked with the first-team offense over the summer and that preparation has helped him jump into varsity football without many growing pains. So far, Jacobsen has completed 35-of-52 passes for 469 yards and five touchdowns without having thrown an interception.