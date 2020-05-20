You are the owner of this article.
Other Class A schools join LPS in keeping high school weight rooms closed past June 1
PREP FOOTBALL

Other Class A schools join LPS in keeping high school weight rooms closed past June 1

The Lincoln Public Schools’ six high schools won’t be alone in Class A keeping their weight rooms closed on June 1, the date Gov. Pete Ricketts gave last week for high school weight rooms to open across the state for voluntary individual workouts while adhering to strict social distancing standards.

During a Zoom meeting of 40 Class A and B football coaches Wednesday night, both Kearney coach Brandon Cool and Norfolk coach Tom Olson said their schools will be delaying the opening of their respective weight rooms until after June 1, too. Olson said Norfolk will re-evaluate the situation in two weeks.

Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin was unable to be on the Zoom meeting because their school board was meeting Wednesday night to decide if the Islanders would open up their weight facilities 11 days from now.

Lincoln Pius X has not decided yet what it will do, and Omaha Public Schools, which has seven of the 18 schools that play football in the Metro Conference, has not committed to opening June 1, either. It appears the other 11 schools in the Metro intend to have weight facilities available to athletes on June 1.

A common theme among the coaches in the meeting was an emphasis to strictly follow the guidelines set forth by the NSAA on social distancing, sanitizing equipment and limiting workout groups to 10 individuals.

“If we want the hope of playing football in August, our commitment level here in June, whatever that looks like in our school district, must emphasize all the safety pieces and enforcing these rules,” Omaha North coach Larry Martin said. “Please keep in mind that if we want to play football in August, a lot of it is going to come down to what we do here in the month of June.”

McCook coach Jeff Gross is also the school’s principal, so he’s in on the COVID-19 discussions by the state education department and the state education commissioner, Matthew Blomstedt.

As athletics will look to transition from phase 1 to 2 in reopening high school sports, “they’re going to take a hard look at those first 14 days, so I really encourage everyone to mind their P's and Q's,” Gross said. “I know what the health departments are going to be looking at is the transition of athletes in and out of the weight rooms and the facilities. You’ve got to have a solid plan when you bring 10 kids in and 10 kids out, how you exit them and that there’s not a social gathering in your parking lot or on your field.”

High school football logo 2014
High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

