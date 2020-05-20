Other Class A schools join LPS in keeping high school weight rooms closed past June 1

“If we want the hope of playing football in August, our commitment level here in June, whatever that looks like in our school district, must emphasize all the safety pieces and enforcing these rules,” Omaha North coach Larry Martin said. “Please keep in mind that if we want to play football in August, a lot of it is going to come down to what we do here in the month of June.”

As athletics will look to transition from phase 1 to 2 in reopening high school sports, “they’re going to take a hard look at those first 14 days, so I really encourage everyone to mind their P's and Q's,” Gross said. “I know what the health departments are going to be looking at is the transition of athletes in and out of the weight rooms and the facilities. You’ve got to have a solid plan when you bring 10 kids in and 10 kids out, how you exit them and that there’s not a social gathering in your parking lot or on your field.”