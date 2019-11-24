The essentials
Osceola/High Plains (10-2) vs. Burwell (10-2), 10:15 a.m. Monday, Memorial Stadium.
The road to Lincoln
Osceola/High Plains: first round—beat Elkhorn Valley 73-12; second round—beat Creighton 46-32; quarterfinals—beat Howells-Dodge 28-14; semifinals—beat Cross County 34-30.
Burwell: first round—beat Hitchcock County 48-16; second round—beat Elm Creek 50-13; quarterfinals—beat Cambridge 71-48; semifinals—beat Dundy County-Stratton 28-10.
Beyond the numbers
Riding momentum: Osceola/High Plains started the season 1-2 but enters the state final on a nine-game winning streak. The Stormdogs learned a lot from those early losses, coach Greg Wood said, and Keaton VanHousen's production hasn't hurt the cause. The senior back is averaging 184 rushing yards per game, and it was his rushes late in the state semifinals, including the go-ahead TD, that sealed a trip to Lincoln.
A home in Lincoln: Burwell is no stranger to the state championship game. The Longhorns will be making their fourth trip to Memorial Stadium in five years, which included a state finals victory against Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 2017. Burwell fell short last year against Creighton 32-30. With only four seniors on the roster, the Longhorns are back in Lincoln with a young squad.
Stopping the run: Burwell had to stop one power-running team to reach Lincoln, and now it will get another ground test. Dundy County-Stratton, the Longhorns' semifinal foe, was averaging 323 rushing yards per game entering the state semifinals. The Horns held DCS to 138 rushing yards. The Stormdogs rely heavily on the run.
Three to watch
Osceola/High Plains
RB/CB Keaton VanHousen, sr.: 285 carries for 2,212 yards and 33 TDs; 10 catches for 123 yards, 2 TDs.
QB/LB Dylan Soule, sr.: 180 carries for 1,378 yards and 23 TDs; 106 total tackles, 2 INTs.
OG/DE Kyle Sterup, jr.: 131 tackles, 2 INTs and 2 fumble recoveries.
Points per game: 38.5
Points allowed: 31.0
Yards per game: 402.1
Yards allowed: NA
Burwell
RB/LB Jase Williams, sr.: 289 carries for 1,631 yards and 31 TDs; 16 catches for 159 yards and 3 TDs.
QB/DB Barak Birch, jr.: 87-of-145 passing for 1,141 yards and 17 TDs; 291 rushing yards.
DB/QB Cash Gurney, so.: team-leading 131 tackles, 4 INTs and 3 fumble recoveries.
Points per game: 36.5
Points allowed: 18.0
Yards per game: 338.7
Yards allowed: NA