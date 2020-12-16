Ord's Meyer 'really excited' to join Nebraska, where in-state kickers have found success

A lifelong Nebraska fan, Kelen Meyer always dreamed about playing for the Huskers.

Growing up watching kickers such as Alex Henery and Brett Maher pushed Meyer to try kicking, and he quickly picked up the tools of the trade. A stellar career at Ord High School included a 69-for-70 performance on extra points and the school’s first-ever state title this season.

An exciting stretch for Meyer continued Oct. 5, when he received an offer to walk on at Nebraska.

Meyer already had a few Division II scholarship offers, but it didn’t take him long to decide. In less than a week, he committed to play at Nebraska.

“I really hoped it would happen someday because I’d been wanting it for a long time, and I was just really excited when it happened,” Meyer said.

Meyer credits much of his development to the many kicking camps he’s attended over the past few years, citing the high level of competition at those camps as helping in elevating his own skills.

He’s had the opportunity to work with ex-NFL kickers, including a former fellow in-state Husker walk-on in Henery. As a chief instructor for Midwest Kicking, Henery has worked with Meyer at multiple camps to help the future Husker improve.