Ord bottles up Lincoln Lutheran, continues title defense with 42-7 win

Sometimes, everything just comes together.

For Ord, that was certainly the case as the defending C-2 champions continued its title defense with a dominant 42-7 victory over Lincoln Lutheran on Friday night in Ord.

The Chanticleers were in control in all aspects of the game, highlighted by a potent rushing attack that ran for 198 yards.

"We teach our kids to run to the ball and they are so disciplined," Ord coach Nate Wells said. "They rally to the ball so well and they do an excellent job of that."

The Chanticleers consistently stifled Lutheran's run game and forced quarterback Josh Duitsman into two interceptions and a fumble.

Offensively, Ord was led by dual threat quarterback Dylan Hurlburt. The sophomore ran for 104 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Hurlburt also threw for a score — a 60 yard pass to John DeRiso.

"We were really physical tonight and played extremely well," Wells said. "Really proud of our guys as they're playing great football in the best part of the year."

The Chanticleers will move on to the semifinals where they will face top seed Archbishop Bergan, which defeated Aquinas 38-7. Lincoln Lutheran's season ends at 8-3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0