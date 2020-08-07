OPS dropping fall sports, but Lincoln football teams should be able to find replacement games and play a full schedule

With Omaha Public Schools pulling the plug on fall sports on Friday just three days from the start of preseason high school practices in Nebraska, Lincoln Southwest is left with a potentially huge hole to plug in its football schedule.
It appears, however, things are going to align just right for the Silver Hawks, thanks to the Nebraska School Activities Association’s (NSAA) proposal passed in a special Board of Director’s meeting Monday to allow schools to schedule replacement games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPS announced Friday afternoon that it will begin school on August 18 remotely with no in-person classes for the first quarter, a week later than the August 11 start that was released earlier this summer with students in attendance part-time.
OPS will not have athletics or activities during the time that they are in remote learning. With the August 11 start, the first quarter was scheduled to end on October 23, the final day of the football regular season.
Southwest should be able to fill all four OPS games with three Lincoln city schools that also happened to have OPS opponents on the same dates and fellow Heartland Athletic Conference member Grand Island.
“I haven’t had the time to look at the schedules because I didn’t want to get too far in front of this,” Southwest athletic director Mark Armstrong said. “But obviously if we can have everything fall into place like this, it's great news.”
Southwest was supposed to host Omaha North at 4:30 p.m. on September 11 at Seacrest Field, the same night Lincoln Northeast was to travel to Omaha Northwest for its only OPS game of the season. A Silver Hawk vs. Rockets match-up at 4:30 at Seacrest that day seems likely now.
Southwest’s next OPS game was scheduled for October 2 at Omaha South, the same night the Islanders were going on the road to play Omaha Benson.
Southwest was slated to finish the regular season with a pair of OPS contests – at home against Omaha Burke on October 16 and at Omaha Central October 23. In week 8, the Silver Hawks can pick up Lincoln High, which is at Omaha Northwest on Oct. 16. Southwest and Lincoln North Star can match up in week 9 since the Navigators’ original schedule had Omaha North on October 23.
All total, there are 11 Class A football games matching up Lincoln teams against OPS schools. And it appears there’s a likely path for all 11 contests to be replaced.
A pair of high profile week 1 contests went by the wayside because of Friday’s news – defending state champion Bellevue West at Omaha Burke on August 27 and Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast the next night. A replacement matchup of Bellevue West at Lincoln Southeast makes sense in this slot to take care of the Knights’ lone OPS game.
Lincoln High has two OPS games in the first four weeks in addition to the week 8 contest. Lincoln High is at Omaha Bryan on September 4, the same date as Omaha Burke at Kearney, Gretna at Omaha Central and Omaha Westside at Omaha North. The Links already play Kearney in the regular season, but Gretna and Westside are potential week 2 opponents.
On Sept. 18, the Links host Omaha Central with the other week 4 non-OPS vs. OPS matchups being Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East and Omaha Bryan at Class B South Sioux City.
A Lincoln High-Bellevue East Class A matchup looks to be the best fit here because another Class B school, Scottsbluff, is available to play at South Sioux on Sept. 18. The Bearcats’ road game that day at Sterling, Colorado was scrapped earlier this week when Colorado moved its high school football season to the spring.
Lincoln Pius X’s lone OPS game is at Omaha North in Week 7 on October 9. Fellow HAC member Columbus hosts Omaha Northwest that night, so a Thunderbolt road trip to play the Discoverers is a strong possibility.
