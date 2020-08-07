OPS dropping fall sports, but Lincoln football teams should be able to find replacement games and play a full schedule

Southwest was supposed to host Omaha North at 4:30 p.m. on September 11 at Seacrest Field, the same night Lincoln Northeast was to travel to Omaha Northwest for its only OPS game of the season. A Silver Hawk vs. Rockets match-up at 4:30 at Seacrest that day seems likely now.

Southwest’s next OPS game was scheduled for October 2 at Omaha South, the same night the Islanders were going on the road to play Omaha Benson.

Southwest was slated to finish the regular season with a pair of OPS contests – at home against Omaha Burke on October 16 and at Omaha Central October 23. In week 8, the Silver Hawks can pick up Lincoln High, which is at Omaha Northwest on Oct. 16. Southwest and Lincoln North Star can match up in week 9 since the Navigators’ original schedule had Omaha North on October 23.

All total, there are 11 Class A football games matching up Lincoln teams against OPS schools. And it appears there’s a likely path for all 11 contests to be replaced.

A pair of high profile week 1 contests went by the wayside because of Friday’s news – defending state champion Bellevue West at Omaha Burke on August 27 and Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast the next night. A replacement matchup of Bellevue West at Lincoln Southeast makes sense in this slot to take care of the Knights’ lone OPS game.