Opportunities still there for North Star to pick up full football schedule for 2020-21

Neuhaus said both schools have approached the NSAA about playing Week 0, but added that such a move would need NSAA board of director approval since nothing in the football rules currently permits it.

Neuhaus says a discussion on the matter may come up when the NSAA board has its February meeting on Wednesday.

Issues such as extending the football scheduling calendar to 10 weeks and practice time are things that would need to considered, according to Neuhaus. Having just two weeks of preseason practice for the schools involved in a Week 0 game could become a safety factor, while allowing the Week 0 teams to start practice a week earlier might be seen as a competitive advantage over everyone else.

“It’s much more involved than just moving a game to a certain date,” he said.

With South Sioux City opting down from Class A to Class B and Schuyler and Nebraska City choosing to go from B to C-1, both Class A (31 schools) and B (25) were left with an odd number of schools, meaning someone would be stuck with an eight-game schedule.

The schools ending up with the eight-game schedule was totally random, Neuhaus said.

“There’s no scientific method to it,” he said. "'Unlucky' for the lack of a better term.”

