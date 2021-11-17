Once their teams' starting quarterbacks, Westside’s Brown, Bennington’s Wempen now showing their senior leadership in new roles

A year’s worth of anticipation, work and progress can vanish in the blink of an eye on the football field.
After a broken leg sidelined Seth Wempen for the entirety of his junior year, the senior attempted just five passes as Bennington’s starting quarterback before disaster struck again. A broken collarbone meant Wempen was forced to watch from the sidelines as junior Kale Bird took over at quarterback and led Class B No. 1 Bennington to a 12-0 record since.
With his dreams of being a starting quarterback in his senior year ruined, Wempen could have given up on the season. Instead, he chose to give his full support to the Badgers’ new starter.
“It was hard right after it happened, but I had surgery a week later and I knew I had to be a leader on the team still,” Wempen said. “I had to show my confidence in Trey because I knew that was the thing that would help us win games.”
A similar change in starting quarterbacks also happened with one of Class A’s finalists: No. 3 Omaha Westside. The defending state champion graduated former Super-State quarterback Cole Payton in the offseason, leaving former backup Kolby Brown as the presumptive starter.
Also a senior, Brown led Westside to a 4-0 record to begin the season before sophomore Anthony Rezac subbed in against Grand Island in Week 5. Rezac’s stellar play — 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions this season — has kept him as the Warriors’ quarterback since.
Considering he hadn’t even lost a game as a starter, it was tough for Brown to realize he wouldn’t be achieving the season-long goals he had dreamed of. And even despite the emotion of a midseason change, Brown had the leadership to recognize that Westside’s team goals were bigger than one individual.
“You want to be the guy, but I knew for the betterment of the team I had to accept that role,” Brown said. “As tough as it was, I knew being a good teammate was at the forefront of it.”
Brown’s ability to take such a decision in stride and see the bigger picture has contributed to the togetherness of this Omaha Westside team. The Warriors have seniors, juniors and sophomores rotating and contributing all over the field, so seeing a senior quarterback cheer on a sophomore who took his place is a testament to the program’s culture. In Brown’s eyes, that showed in last Friday’s semifinal game when Westside came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat Bellevue West 41-26.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a sophomore, freshman, senior or junior on varsity, we’re all one unit and a team; I think what everyone saw last Friday was truly a culture win,” Brown said. “A lot of teams when they go down 20-3 would just lay down and quit, but as the game wore on you could tell our culture was strong and the unity of our team showed.”
The good news for both seniors is that they’ve returned to the field since and will close their high school careers at Memorial Stadium on Monday and Tuesday night.
Wempen saw his first game action in Week 9 at wide receiver and safety, and while he had never played defensive back at the high school level before, improvement has come quickly. Wempen earned a start against Elkhorn in the Class B semifinals and has now recorded 10 or more tackles in back-to-back games. Similar to Westside, Wempen’s stellar senior class is combining with a new generation of talented Badgers for a once-in-a-lifetime chance at a state title.
“Our senior class has been good throughout our playing days, and the junior and sophomore class fills in the spots we don’t have very well,” Wempen said. “We had one main goal, which is a state championship, and now it’s a reality.”
Meanwhile, Brown has seen the field in relief duty of several Westside wins with the knowledge that he may need to step in if any injury occurs. And even if that doesn’t happen, Brown is guaranteed a few snaps as Westside’s holder on field goals and extra-point attempts.
He’s hardly the first in his family to contribute from that spot in Memorial Stadium, considering his father Kris Brown and uncle Drew Brown both kicked for Nebraska. He may not be Westside’s quarterback as he once planned on, but that still makes for a special end to Brown’s high school career.
“Especially for me, growing up and going to all the games, it was cool to watch Drew play there and have my career close out on the field that my dad and uncle made a name for themselves on; it’s almost like a storybook ending,” Brown said.
From Omaha to the Sandhills, here's your one-stop for high school football semifinals coverage
The state championship picture became clear after a cold, windy night around the state Friday night. Relive some of the semifinals moments.
The Huskies (10-2) dug themselves out of a hole and won nine straight games. They dug themselves out a 17-7 hole Friday.
A roundup of the high school football state semifinal games Friday night.
‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game
Three Rezac brothers — Anthony, DJ and Teddy — cracked the stat sheet in a big way as their Warriors overcame an early hiccup.
Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but the Dragons' defense stifling a high-scoring Omaha North bunch was the difference.
Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals
Behind a stellar rushing attack, No. 2 Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on their way to a 35-12 victory.
Koa McIntyre threw three touchdowns despite the wind whipping across Heedum Field — and the Knights' defense did the rest.
Dylan Mostek turned in a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance to help lead the Badgers, who last played in a state final in 2007.
Here's a look at Friday's results across the state.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7