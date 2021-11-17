Once their teams' starting quarterbacks, Westside’s Brown, Bennington’s Wempen now showing their senior leadership in new roles

Considering he hadn’t even lost a game as a starter, it was tough for Brown to realize he wouldn’t be achieving the season-long goals he had dreamed of. And even despite the emotion of a midseason change, Brown had the leadership to recognize that Westside’s team goals were bigger than one individual.

“You want to be the guy, but I knew for the betterment of the team I had to accept that role,” Brown said. “As tough as it was, I knew being a good teammate was at the forefront of it.”

Brown’s ability to take such a decision in stride and see the bigger picture has contributed to the togetherness of this Omaha Westside team. The Warriors have seniors, juniors and sophomores rotating and contributing all over the field, so seeing a senior quarterback cheer on a sophomore who took his place is a testament to the program’s culture. In Brown’s eyes, that showed in last Friday’s semifinal game when Westside came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat Bellevue West 41-26.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a sophomore, freshman, senior or junior on varsity, we’re all one unit and a team; I think what everyone saw last Friday was truly a culture win,” Brown said. “A lot of teams when they go down 20-3 would just lay down and quit, but as the game wore on you could tell our culture was strong and the unity of our team showed.”