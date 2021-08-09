On first official day of fall practice, Lincoln North Star already showing progress for Week 0 showdown

From east to west, nearly every high school football team in the state suited up for their first fall practice Monday. That wasn’t the case at Lincoln North Star, where the Navigators have been practicing since last Wednesday.

While the majority of the teams will play their first game on Aug. 27, North Star begins the season a week earlier against Hastings on Aug. 20. Thanks to two-year scheduling cycles, the same was true a year ago, and the Navigators have gotten used to their unusual practice schedule.

“We’ve got a young team, a very inexperienced team, so the earlier the better to get us going,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “It gives us an opportunity to make sure we’re focused and just the intensity throughout the summer keeps going.”

The burning question for North Star’s preseason camp is the progress of quarterback Zach Fredenburg, who is replacing a three-year starter in DJ McGarvie. With a zip on his short throws under 10 yards and a nice spiral on deep passes, Fredenburg looked every bit the part of a senior team leader.