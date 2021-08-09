On first official day of fall practice, Lincoln North Star already showing progress for Week 0 showdown

From east to west, nearly every high school football team in the state suited up for their first fall practice Monday. That wasn’t the case at Lincoln North Star, where the Navigators have been practicing since last Wednesday.
While the majority of the teams will play their first game on Aug. 27, North Star begins the season a week earlier against Hastings on Aug. 20. Thanks to two-year scheduling cycles, the same was true a year ago, and the Navigators have gotten used to their unusual practice schedule.
“We’ve got a young team, a very inexperienced team, so the earlier the better to get us going,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “It gives us an opportunity to make sure we’re focused and just the intensity throughout the summer keeps going.”
The burning question for North Star’s preseason camp is the progress of quarterback Zach Fredenburg, who is replacing a three-year starter in DJ McGarvie. With a zip on his short throws under 10 yards and a nice spiral on deep passes, Fredenburg looked every bit the part of a senior team leader.
“He got a lot of opportunities with JV and reserve the last couple years; what he’s shown me is a grasp of the offense, he’s understood what he needs to do and he makes just about every throw he needs to make,” Kobza said. “The biggest thing for him is to get experience, and there’s only one way to do that.”
North Star hasn't won more than three games in any of the past four seasons, and it only returns a total of eight starters this year. That inexperience is most notable on the offensive line, where a whole new crop of Gators will lead the charge this season. For example, sophomore tackles Jayden Potter (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) and Xavier Von Busch (6-6, 250 pounds) have potential but are still searching for technique.
Still, both Kobza and Fredenburg believe that the running game will be key to North Star’s success this year. They predict that sophomore Daniel Jones, who ran for 1,600 yards at the freshman level last season, will be making some big-time plays this fall.
“Daniel Jones is going to have a great season; he’s a really good running back and can really pound the ball in the zone and get to the outside,” Fredenburg said.
